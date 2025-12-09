Jenn Mack Raphoon Announces Candidacy for Governor of Texas

"Texas must return to the culture of faith, family, and freedom that forged this state — boldly and without apology."

SPRING, Texas, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenn Mack Raphoon has declared her candidacy for Governor of Texas as a Constitutional Independent, launching a statewide movement to restore the Republic, end the era of the politician, and return power to the people.

"There is no active Spiritual Reformation or Constitutionalist Party in Texas — so I'm running as an Independent," Raphoon said. "I am not politically centric. I am 100% Constitutionalist … saved by Jesus."

Key Priorities of the Jenn Mack for Texas Campaign

Defend the Family

Protect the nuclear family, restore parental authority, and end political and medical exploitation of children.

Secure the Border

Stop cartels, traffickers, terrorists, and foreign proxies from using Texas as their gateway; treat border security as the constitutional duty it is.

Restore Integrity in Government

End corruption by holding both parties accountable, expose backroom deals, and reaffirm that elected officials serve the people — not their careers.

Texas Prosperity Plan

Eliminate continuous property taxes in phases, cut government spending, and stop taxpayer-funded lobbying working with blueprints already in place.

Protect Innocent Life

Defend life from conception to natural death.

Make America Christian Again — Beginning in Texas

Restore Texas culture on faith, family, freedom, and the moral foundations that built this state — boldly and without apology.

"Freedom does not come from government. It is a sacred gift from God," she added. "If Texans do not defend that truth now, we risk losing the very inheritance that made this state great."

A Constitutional Independent for a Defining Hour



Raphoon, known for her direct leadership style and unwavering faith-based convictions, enters the race determined to restore authority to the people, revive spiritual and civic integrity, and defend Texas from threats foreign, domestic, and political.

"If Texas falls, America falls," Raphoon stated. "I am running to ensure that never happens."

