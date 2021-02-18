Jenna Bush Hager and Mindy Kaling to Keynote 42nd Annual Simmons Leadership Conference

"The theme of the virtual conference, 'Resilience and Authenticity,' underscores characteristics that have been essential to courageous and inventive leadership during these extraordinary times," said Susan MacKenty Brady, CEO of the Simmons University Institute for Inclusive Leadership. "Our speakers will share personal stories and techniques that have helped them survive and thrive in their personal and professional lives. Through speaker Q&A, business panels, and networking with other women leaders, the conference affords formal and informal ways to connect and build relationships."

The March 23 conference features more than a dozen speakers and panelists. For the first time, the conference will also offer a "Signature Session" series – highlighting one thought leader each Tuesday in April.

The Simmons Leadership Conference is the longest-running leadership forum in the nation, inspiring more than 100,000 leaders from across the globe for 42 years. The virtual format of this year's event makes it possible for more individuals – approximately 6,000 participants – to participate and connect. Register here.

"Our mission at Simmons University is to educate and empower the next generation of women leaders, and we are excited to showcase the tremendous resiliency, innovation, and leadership of these prominent women," said Lynn Perry Wooten, president of Simmons University. "This has been a challenging year with the global pandemic, and we are grateful to expand access to this powerful conference."

The conference is an offering of the Simmons University Institute for Inclusive Leadership , an emerging authority on the intersection of leadership, equity, and inclusion. This year, the Institute will also present the inaugural Helen G. Drinan Visionary Leader Award at the conference.

View the full conference schedule and speaker info.

A partial list of sponsors includes Dell Technologies, Cisco, Raytheon Technologies, 2U, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Mercury Systems, MFS Investment Management, Ipsen, Moet Hennessey, TJX, Analog Devices, Eaton Vance, Sun Life Financial Services Company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Paradigm for Parity, and GBH.

