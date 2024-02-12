Jenna Hegarty Named Vice President of Finance of FSi Strategies

News provided by

FSi Strategies

12 Feb, 2024, 10:13 ET

VIENNA, Va., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FSi Strategies, a leading provider in managed IT services and professional IT services, is excited to announce that Jenna Hegarty, who has served as controller for the company for over two years, will be taking on the role of vice president of finance. 

Hegarty earned a degree in accounting from Moravian University, and after graduating, she worked as an accountant and later as a senior accountant. She joined FSi in 2021 and has played a key role in the company's human resources and financial operations.

"I'm excited to take on this new role as FSi continues to grow and thrive. Since I joined FSi, the company has evolved with the changing industry, and I'm proud to have been a part of that," said Hegarty.

This change comes as FSi is anticipating a year of growth. As a regional leader in managed and professional IT services, the company is continuing to build its partnership with Microsoft.

FSi Strategies is a customer-centric Microsoft Partner providing Managed IT and Professional Services with over two decades of experience. With Microsoft Solutions Partner designations for Modern Work and Security, we provide strategic enterprise-class solutions that modernize and secure your environment. We engage with your team to ensure you are strategically leveraging technology to do more with less. Learn more at www.fsistrategies.com.

SOURCE FSi Strategies

