Jenna Saucedo-Herrera, CEO and President of greater:SATX, joins Prestigious Forbes Business Council

Invitation-Only Forbes Community is Dedicated to World-Class Business Leaders

SAN ANTONIO, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- greater:SATX, the lead economic development organization for the greater San Antonio region, announced today that its CEO and President, Jenna Saucedo-Herrera, has joined the Forbes Business Council, an invitation-only community for business leaders and owners worldwide.

Saucedo-Herrera was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance includes a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors. In 2023, greater:SATX announced that the San Antonio Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) achieved historic firsts and reached impressive milestones across education, air travel, economic development and quality of life with recognition from third parties such as the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, PwC and Urban Land Institute, CityHealth, and others.

As an accepted member of the Business Council, Saucedo-Herrera has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum and will also be invited to work with Forbes editorial team to share her expert insights in original articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to Forbes' Expert Panels articles alongside other members. She is expected to share her point of view across key topics of expertise such as best practices in economic development including those that cross national borders; place marketing strategies; workforce development including the use of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Talent Pipeline Management Framework; educational attainment; and economic mobility, among others.

"I am honored and excited to join this insightful thought leadership community to learn from other experts and share my point of view across a range of topics that are impacting economic development and fostering pathways to economic mobility so that our communities are greater places to work, live and build businesses," said Saucedo-Herrera. "I look forward to leveraging the powerful Forbes network as a leader and member of an industry that is eager to not just grow communities but transform them for the greater good."

About greater:SATX

greater:SATX is the economic development partnership leading the San Antonio region's transformative growth through global corporate recruitment, local business advancement, and workforce development. The San Antonio region, or SATX, is the eight-county San Antonio-New Braunfels MSA, which is the 24th largest MSA in the nation (2022). At the core of greater:SATX's mission is attracting, retaining, and growing quality jobs for all San Antonians that provide pathways to economic mobility. This work is guided by greater:SATX, supported by regional businesses, regional economic development partners, and by the City of San Antonio, Bexar County, CPS Energy, and SAWS. The organization is responsible for assisting over 500 companies to relocate or expand in the region, which collectively employ more than 120,000 San Antonians. For more information on San Antonio's industry growth and economic opportunity, visit greatersatx.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @greater_SATX, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

Media: Mardi Larson, Amendola for greater:SATX, [email protected]

SOURCE greater:SATX