JennAir Closes Unprecedented Year In Showroom Transformation With Opening Of First Las Vegas JennAir Experience

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JennAir, the luxury kitchen appliance brand hell-bent on driving progress throughout the industry, announced the arrival of a new JennAir Experience at Ferguson in Las Vegas. The new showroom will feature the RISE™ and NOIR™ design expressions and help designers leave the industry's typical conformity at the door as they immerse themselves in a world of true modern luxury. The latest opening concludes a year of nationwide showroom transformation for JennAir and marks the seventeenth JennAir Experience to revolutionize retail floors, helping to further establish the brand's defiant approach to marketing and sales.

"The debut of the new JennAir Experience at Ferguson in Las Vegas represents an important step in our national showroom overhaul and doubles down on the JennAir brand's commitment to defy the status quo in the name of progress," said Jon Hall, product and brand marketing director, JennAir. "Our JennAir Experience showrooms are fully immersive spaces that waste no time on anything that inhibits creativity. Designers can expect to find tools that empower personal discovery in the kitchen and products that offer customization and digital personalization for their clients. The arrival of RISE and NOIR design expressions will revolutionize appliance ownership in kitchens across the Vegas community."

Each JennAir Experience transports visitors into a bespoke expression of true modern luxury. The vision for the showrooms was born through careful analysis of the industry. After visiting showrooms across the country, JennAir witnessed the ways color and style of cabinetry in showrooms often limited customers' creativity and distracted from the design of the products, ultimately determining what appliances consumers purchased. JennAir saw this white space in the luxury showroom experience and immediately shifted investment to the aspects revealed to be the most effective for designers and the luxury consumers they serve: customization, personalization and creative freedom in design.

Through the brand's year of showroom transformation across the country, JennAir has expanded its retail footprint by more than 11,000 square feet in partner showrooms from Snyder Diamond in Pasadena, California to Kettle Moraine Appliance in Cedarburg, Wisconsin. JennAir inhabits 1,000 square feet — or more — of each trade customer showroom, which incrementally grew the brand's floorspace by 158 percent. In the new fully immersive spaces, modern luxury consumers have the opportunity to come face to face with the RISE and NOIR design expressions and access more than 5,000 customizable product combinations through screen technology prominent across the showroom floor. Never static, JennAir can update the screens over-the-air to showcase hundreds of SKUs that would otherwise never get exposure in a showroom.

"We're thrilled to open the first JennAir Experience at a Ferguson location and bring the RISE and NOIR design expressions to Las Vegas," said Chris Norris, district director of showroom/builder at Ferguson Las Vegas. "When our customers walk in, I have no doubt they'll be stopped in their tracks by the new JennAir products, and they'll be able to choose something that's truly reflective of their personal style."

The new JennAir Experience at Ferguson is located at 4175 S Grand Canyon Dr, Suite 109, Las Vegas, NV 89147. With more revolutionary approaches to product display on the horizon, the new showroom at Ferguson will not be the only place to see JennAir in Las Vegas. Stay tuned for more details on the brand's KBIS plans in 2020, which will include exclusive tours of the new JennAir Experience.

About JennAir

Defying physics with the invention of downdraft ventilation, Lou Jenn forged the path to an open concept and changed the kitchen forever. Founded in that progress, JennAir fearlessly carries his torch — hell-bent on burning down the tired conventions of luxury. JennAir crafts distinctive luxury kitchen appliances that push form and function to transform spaces. With exceptional performance, masterful execution and provocative design, JennAir offerings are powerful, yet bespoke to individual tastes, shattering norms to deliver the progress that today's luxury consumer deserves.

