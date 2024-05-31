JENNAIR EXPANDS 'INVISIBLE KITCHEN' TREND OFFERINGS WITH NEW FULLY INTEGRATED DISHWASHER

The Quietest Luxury Dishwasher Brand1 Continues to Offer Daring Design and Powerful Performance with the New JennAir® Fully Integrated Dishwasher with Third Level Rack

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the quietest luxury dishwasher brand1 is announcing the latest addition to their appliance arsenal, the new JennAir® Fully Integrated Dishwasher with a third level rack. First previewed at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in February, the new dishwasher effortlessly integrates into the kitchen with seamless design, blending into cabinets to achieve a clean, finished look.

"There's no longer a one-size-fits-all approach to luxury kitchens, and today, we're witnessing a widespread trend in consumers craving appliances that camouflage seamlessly into their individual design aesthetics," said Chelsey Whitehead, director of product and brand marketing for JennAir. "This dishwasher does just that while delivering the unparalleled performance they expect from the JennAir brand."

Available panel ready and in both of the brand's unique design expressions, RISE™ and NOIR™, the new JennAir® Fully Integrated Dishwasher with third level rack boasts:

Quietest Luxury Dishwasher Brand 1 : Users experience tranquility with a dishwasher that operates at 38 DBA.

: Users experience tranquility with a dishwasher that operates at 38 DBA. Designed for Invisible Kitchens: With a fully flush and integrated design, the JennAir Flush Dishwasher effortlessly integrates into its surroundings.

With a fully flush and integrated design, the JennAir Flush Dishwasher effortlessly integrates into its surroundings. High-Capacity Third Level Rack with Wash : The High-Capacity third level rack allows you to clean small bowls and large rocks glasses while gliding quietly with ease, even when fully loaded.

: The High-Capacity third level rack allows you to clean small bowls and large rocks glasses while gliding quietly with ease, even when fully loaded. Digital Time Display : With control panels hidden thanks to the flush design, a digital projection on the floor means you never have to disrupt your flow to check the cycle status.

: With control panels hidden thanks to the flush design, a digital projection on the floor means you never have to disrupt your flow to check the cycle status. Door Open Dry : At the end of the cycle, the door automatically opens, allowing for a quick drying option.

: At the end of the cycle, the door automatically opens, allowing for a quick drying option. Enhanced Cinematic Lighting: Packed with 18 LED lights that ramp up to full intensity, Enhanced Cinematic Lighting brightly illuminates the daring Obsidian black racks and shines a spotlight on clean dishes.

You can visit JennAir.com or visit a local showroom to learn more about the new Fully Integrated Dishwasher with Third level rack and immerse yourself in the JennAir experience.

About JennAir

Defying physics with the invention of downdraft ventilation, Lou Jenn forged the path to an open concept and changed the kitchen forever. Founded in that progress, the JennAir brand fearlessly carries his torch — hell-bent on burning down the tired conventions of luxury. The JennAir brand crafts distinctive luxury kitchen appliances that push form and function to transform spaces. With exceptional performance, masterful execution and provocative design, JennAir offerings are powerful, yet bespoke to individual tastes, shattering norms to deliver the progress that today's luxury consumer deserves. To speak with a concierge at the JennAir Epicenter or learn more about the new offerings from JennAir, please visit JennAir.com or join us on instagram.com/JennAir and youtube.com/JennAir .

1 Based on Normal Cycle.

SOURCE JennAir