JENNAIR RETURNS TO THE 2024 KITCHEN BATH & INDUSTRY SHOW IN LAS VEGAS WITH MULTI-FLOOR IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

Luxury Appliance Brand Exhibits Unparalleled Design, Breakthrough Technology and a Preview of What's To Come for Industry Insiders through Immersive KBIS Booth (#W2201)

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury kitchen appliance brand JennAir® celebrates its return to The Kitchen Bath & Industry Show (KBIS), with an invitation to explore its most immersive booth experience yet. Designed to showcase the brand's marquee innovations, the booth will set itself apart with two levels of experiences – a posh speakeasy on the first floor and an exclusive showroom spotlighting the newest JennAir offerings on the second floor. Throughout both levels, guests will experience how the brand continues to propel the industry forward through appliances that merge showstopping aesthetics with function.

"For JennAir, our 2024 presence at KBIS brings to life our core brand ethos: progress never stops," said Chelsey Whitehead, director of product and brand marketing for JennAir. "We know seeing is believing, and we pride ourselves on showing designers, architects and the industry at large firsthand that spaces can defy the status quo and be as bespoke and unexpected as they desire. With JennAir, the design process isn't limited to the appliances themselves – each appliance is carefully curated to seamlessly enhance its surroundings."

At KBIS 2024, JennAir will capture the attention of attendees the moment they enter the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center with its "Cube of Defiance," a stunning piece of conceptual art designed to showcase the brand's differentiated aesthetics. From there, industry insiders can make their way to the first floor of the JennAir booth, walking through the brand's famed Obsidian black column refrigerator doors, where ecliptic lighting, rich textures and moody colors will transport them into a speakeasy.

Once inside the booth, industry insiders are invited to experience how JennAir allows for powerful performance without disruption. JennAir believes that luxury isn't loud, and that is why JennAir offers the quietest luxury dishwashers in the industry. The immersive soundproof "sound booth" located on the first floor allows guests to experience the dishwasher decibel comparisons first-hand. Additional featured stations will highlight the brand's innovative product offerings, including the JennAir Culinary Center, which acts as a digital sous chef on the brand's range and wall ovens to guide users through meal creation, step by step.

Designing without boundaries takes literal form on the booth's second floor. On this level, JennAir will give industry insiders a first look at what's to come in 2024 by previewing its newest innovations, all of which build upon the technological advancements seen on the first floor.

Across both levels, the JennAir booth will celebrate and display its most beloved and popular products that have defined the brand's role as a trailblazer within the luxury appliance industry:

Luxury, High-Performance Ovens and Ranges

JennAir Professional Style Ranges , which include features such as the JennAir Culinary Center, the ability to command and control through remote access, as well as a chrome-infused griddle, that allows users to curate the finest dishes with perfection.

, which include features such as the JennAir Culinary Center, the ability to command and control through remote access, as well as a chrome-infused griddle, that allows users to curate the finest dishes with perfection. JennAir Double Wall Oven also includes the JennAir Culinary Center as well as a flush, fully-integrated design paired with V2™ Vertical Dual-Fan Convection, which provides an intelligent culinary experience for users.

Luxury Refrigeration

Column Refrigeration features an industry-exclusive Obsidian black interior with ecliptic lighting that allows food and beverages to emerge like vibrant art against the interior, as well as glass and metal shelves and bins, and three-zones of cooling to ensure ingredients are perfectly chilled.

features an industry-exclusive Obsidian black interior with ecliptic lighting that allows food and beverages to emerge like vibrant art against the interior, as well as glass and metal shelves and bins, and three-zones of cooling to ensure ingredients are perfectly chilled. Double Drawer Refrigerator or Freezers also features the brand's obsidian interior in addition to a flush-to-cabinet design and eight temperature presets that allow for customized temperature zone settings.

also features the brand's obsidian interior in addition to a flush-to-cabinet design and eight temperature presets that allow for customized temperature zone settings. JennAir 24" Under Counter Glass Door Refrigerators include UV-resistant Low-E thermal glass, hushed acoustics and an obsidian interior with soft LED lighting.

Beverage and Warming

Warming Drawer features concealed controls, a glass bottom drawer design and a smooth close, full-extension drawer.

Industry insiders can visit this year's JennAir booth, which is located in the West Hall within the Whirlpool footprint (#W2201). To learn more, you can visit JennAir.com or immerse yourself in the JennAir experience by visiting a local showroom .

About JennAir

Defying physics with the invention of downdraft ventilation, Lou Jenn forged the path to an open concept and changed the kitchen forever. Founded in that progress, the JennAir brand fearlessly carries his torch — hell-bent on burning down the tired conventions of luxury. The JennAir brand crafts distinctive luxury kitchen appliances that push form and function to transform spaces. With exceptional performance, masterful execution and provocative design, JennAir offerings are powerful, yet bespoke to individual tastes, shattering norms to deliver the progress that today's luxury consumer deserves. To speak with a concierge at the JennAir Epicenter or learn more about the new offerings from JennAir, please visit JennAir.com or join us on instagram.com/JennAir and youtube.com/JennAir .

About NKBA and the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show

NKBA is the not-for-profit trade association that owns the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), the largest kitchen and bath show in North America. With nearly 50,000 members in all segments of the kitchen and bath design and remodeling industry, NKBA has educated and advised the industry since it was founded in 1963. NKBA's mission is to inspire and support the kitchen and bath industry through community, events, learning and professional certifications. For more information, visit www.nkba.org or call 1-800-THE-NKBA (843-6522).

KBIS® and NKBA® are registered trademarks of the National Kitchen & Bath Association.

SOURCE JennAir