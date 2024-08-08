Jenner & Block Surpasses $250 Million Pro Bono Commitment 18 Months Ahead of Schedule, Reinforcing Leadership in Providing Access to Justice

CHICAGO, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenner & Block, an international leader in pro bono service, has surpassed its five-year commitment of providing $250 million in free legal services to those in need of access to justice—a year and a half ahead of schedule.

In January 2021, Jenner launched its five-year pro bono pledge in response to the increased need for social, economic, and racial justice. Jenner's dedication to the communities it serves has continued with an unwavering passion, with the entire firm averaging more than 75,000 pro bono hours each year since the start of 2021.

"Our long-standing commitment to public service is a vital part of our culture and who we are as lawyers and people," said Co-Managing Partners Katya Jestin and Randy Mehrberg . "As of July, we have surpassed our $250 million commitment of providing free legal services. But we aren't stopping now, we remain more invested than ever."

While many firms see their pro bono numbers drop in a good year, Jenner's pro bono numbers have continued to climb. In 2023, the average number of pro bono hours served across the firm rose by 14% to 167 hours per lawyer, growth that parallels the firm's 14% revenue growth during the same period.

At the onset of the pledge, Jenner set a goal of performing $50 million per year in free legal services, since then the firm has averaged $70 million per year.

Jenner's passion for service began with the work of Albert E. Jenner, Jr., and Samuel W. Block, and has continued to grow in its reach. In addition to the high-profile cases that Jenner lawyers work on at every level of the judicial system, the firm's lawyers provide pro bono representation in a wide range of legal areas. This includes fighting injustice in the criminal justice system, governments, and society; advocating for free and fair elections; navigating complex asylum and immigration law; and protecting constitutional rights, among other issues. The firm's pro bono work is detailed in its annual pro bono report .

Jenner & Block is the leading law firm in the United States for pro bono, having achieved the #1 ranking in the American Lawyer 2024 Pro Bono Scorecard, a recognition the firm has received 12 times. The firm was also recognized as the top pro bono firm internationally in 2022 and 2023.

