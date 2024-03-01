Jenni 'JWoww' Farley is Turning Trauma into Art

Farley joins Bunnie DeFord on the Dumb Blonde Podcast to discuss the inspiration behind her latest projects

NEW YORK , March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bunnie DeFord welcomes Jenni Farley, best known as JWoww, to the Dumb Blonde Podcast for the latest episode, "JWoww: Turning Trauma Into Art." Jenni discusses her life now, how motherhood changed her, where the Jersey Shore cast stands with each other today, handling life in the public eye, her advocacy for autism and the importance of being your authentic self no matter what. For the first time publicly, she talks about pivotal family relationships and how traumatic experiences have inspired her to venture into filmmaking.

Farley talks turning trauma into art

Jenni chats with Bunnie about growing up with a mother who was battling mental illness, which became the inspiration behind this endeavor. She says, "our childhoods are what built us, created us and made us. I want to take my trauma and translate it into art."

Drawing from her love of horror films, Jenni stepped into the roles of writer, director and producer to create her first indie horror film in 2020. As she steps into her next project, Jenni is merging her passion for filmmaking with her own experiences. She shares that her dream is to make psychological thrillers that shed light on mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, the condition her mother has.

Through these projects, Jenni says, "I want to give people with mental illness a legacy, and to break barriers the same way I do with my son." She hopes it can be healing and encourage insightful dialogs that reduce stigmas around mental disorders.

Jenni just finished writing her second film and is currently in the process of pitching it to different production companies.

Listen to the episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Patreon.

Follow Jenni on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/jwoww/

Media contact

Robyn Bordes

[email protected]

SOURCE Jenni Farley