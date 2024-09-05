Jenni Lee Launches Kona Houses For Sale, Offering Comprehensive Real Estate Services in Kona, Hawaii and Surrounding Areas

KAILUA KONA, Hawaii, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenni Lee, a respected real estate agent based in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii since 2001, is excited to announce the launch of Kona Houses For Sale, providing expert real estate services to buyers and sellers throughout Kona and nearby communities. With her experience extending to title transactions in addition to real estate and a strong commitment to delivering professional services, Jenni Lee offers buyers and sellers friendly, personalized service while offering clients the benefit of her extensive local knowledge and experience in the specific nuances of West Hawaii Island's real estate market.

In addition to traditional real estate services, Kona Houses for Sale offers select vacation rental properties, providing an additional layer of value for clients looking to invest or short-term rental opportunities in this highly sought-after market.

Areas served extend from Kona to surrounding communities such as Waimea, Waikoloa, Holualoa, Keauhou, Kealakekua, and Captain Cook, specializing in real estate sales, helping clients find their dream homes or maximize the value of their property when selling. Buyers can expect detailed guidance throughout the purchasing process, ensuring a seamless and satisfying experience.

"I am thrilled to launch Kona Houses for Sale," said Jenni Lee. "With my deep roots in the community, I look forward to continuing making a meaningful difference for buyers and sellers in this unique market. Whether you're looking for a home to live in, a second home, or a vacation rental, my team and I are here to guide you every step of the way."

For more information about Kona Houses for Sale and the services provided, please visit https://www.konahousesforsale.com/ or contact Jenni Lee.

About Jenni Lee:

Jenni Lee, Realtor®, is a licensed real estate agent based in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, with years of experience helping clients buy and sell properties across the Big Island. Known for her dedication to client satisfaction and in-depth knowledge of the local market, Jenni is passionate about making the real estate process as smooth and rewarding as possible for each of her clients.

Contact:

Jenni Lee

***@konahousesforsale.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13037128

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Kona Houses For Sale