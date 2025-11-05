Jennie-O and MyHeritage Help Americans Trace Their Family Roots this Thanksgiving with Every Turkey Purchase

The partnership includes a history-making Thanksgiving dinner on Ellis Island and free MyHeritage memberships to help families explore the culture that shapes their holiday table

WILLMAR, Minn., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the Jennie-O Thanksgiving Roots and Recipes campaign announced this fall, Jennie-O is helping families across America explore their heritage and bring it to the Thanksgiving table. In partnership with MyHeritage, a leading global platform for family history, the JENNIE-O® brand is opening the door for families to build their family trees and celebrate their unique heritage through global recipes.

Now through Dec. 31, consumers who purchase a JENNIE-O® Whole Turkey can redeem three months of free access to MyHeritage by uploading their receipt to JennieORootsAndRecipes.com. On the site, they can browse a collection of recipes from around the world and explore dishes rooted in their heritage. Whether savoring the bold seasoning of West African-spiced turkey, indulging in Eastern European stuffing or marinating meats with vibrant Latin American flavors, the dishes offer a way to celebrate Thanksgiving by honoring their roots.

"Families will have a chance to discover where they come from and experience their heritage through food," said Kim Anderson, senior brand manager of the JENNIE-O® brand. "We thoughtfully handpicked recipes that showcase the rich tapestry of global culinary traditions, so every family can bring a piece of their heritage to the table this year."

"Through our partnership with Jennie-O, Americans can discover their heritage and celebrate it through food," said Aaron Godfrey, vice president of marketing at MyHeritage. "MyHeritage invites people to not only uncover their roots but to connect with them in a meaningful, tangible way. Exploring the lives of your ancestors in historical records and finding new relatives in family trees is the perfect activity for holiday season and beyond."

Later this month, Jennie O will host the first-ever Thanksgiving dinner on Ellis Island: The Roots and Recipes Dinner celebration. Featuring JENNIE-O® turkeys prepared with culturally rich flavors and more than 50 dishes representing over 80 countries, the event honors how food and family traditions come together at Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving is more than a meal; it's a celebration of tradition and the shared stories that unite us around the table. For families interested in exploring culturally inspired dishes, such as Nigerian Spiced Turkey, Roasted Turkey Breast with Mlinci and Persian Pomegranate and Port Glazed Turkey with Walnut Sauce, visit www.jennieo.com/recipes/world-cuisine/ to find full recipes and cooking instructions.

For more information about all JENNIE-O® turkey products, including heritage-inspired recipes, nutritional information and where to buy, visit jennieo.com or follow the brand on social media at Facebook.com/JennieoTurkey and Instagram.com/jennieo.

About the JENNIE-O® Brand

For over 80 years, the JENNIE-O® turkey brand has been helping consumers live well by eating well. As the category leader, JENNIE-O® turkey is the trusted brand for quality turkey and a source of expertise. The company provides a full portfolio of delicious, nutritious turkey proteins and inspiration for everyday meals or special occasions. Known for our bright green awning evoking the nostalgia of a local farmer stand, our round logo with a touch of yellow and our distinct name from our founders' daughter, Jennifer, the JENNIE-O® turkey brand has the right amount of small-town friendliness paired with leading company expertise and quality. For more information, visit jennieo.com.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with approximately $12 billion in annual revenue. Its brands include PLANTERS®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE®, APPLEGATE®, JUSTIN'S®, WHOLLY®, HORMEL® BLACK LABEL®, COLUMBUS®, JENNIE-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World's Best Companies and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

About MyHeritage

MyHeritage is the leading global platform for family history. It enriches the lives of people worldwide by enabling them to uncover more about themselves and where they belong. With a suite of intuitive products, billions of historical records, AI-powered photo tools, and an affordable at-home DNA test, MyHeritage creates a meaningful discovery experience that is deeply rewarding. The MyHeritage platform is enjoyed by more than 62 million people around the world who treasure and celebrate their heritage. MyHeritage offers full privacy controls and is available in 42 languages. www.myheritage.com

