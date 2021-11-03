Jennie-O Dances into Thanksgiving with "The Turkey Dance" Challenge

The Jennie-O Turkey Dance, launching on TikTok today, was developed by celebrity choreographer, Phil Wright. With more than 3 million social media followers and 210 million YouTube views, Phil also is executive producer and host of Disney's Fam Jam. Original music for the dance was created by World of Dance Records and can be found here .

Jennie-O challenges everybody to show off their dance moves on TikTok or Instagram using the hashtag #DoTheJennieOTurkeyDance. A tutorial for the dance is also available on Phil Wright's TikTok account, so it's easy for anyone to learn it at home. Like sharing a special meal, dancing is a perfect way for family members of all ages to connect and create memories set to music.

"The Turkey Dance celebrates the delicious center of every holiday table – the Jennie-O turkey," said Nicole Behne, vice president of marketing at Jennie-O. "Whether you're with your loved ones physically or virtually this year, doing The Jennie-O Turkey Dance is a special way for family members of all ages to create memories and enjoy their time together."

"When World of Dance and Jennie-O approached me about choreographing a TikTok sensation that could become as iconic as the Chicken Dance, I immediately told them I was all in," said Wright. "To me, the holidays are a magical time filled with food and family. I hope this Turkey Dance gives people another way to create memories this holiday season while having a lot of fun."

To inspire would-be turkey dancers, Jennie-O has tapped several celebrity dance couples to help spread the word on Instagram and TikTok:

Enola Bedard

Instagram: enola.bedard

TikTok: @enola.bedard

The Williams Fam

Instagram: thewilliamsfam

TikTok: @thewilliamsfam_

B-Dash & Miranda

Dash Instagram: bdash_2

Dash TikTok: @bdash_2

Miranda Instagram: itsmirandaderrick

Miranda TikTok: @itsmirandaderrick

Charlize Glass and Sage

Charlize Glass Instagram: charlizeglass

Charlize Glass TikTok: @charlize.glass

Sage Instagram: sagerosen

Sage TikTok: @sagerosen

For more information about JENNIE-O® turkey products, including recipes, nutritional information and where to buy, visit JennieO.com or follow the brand on social media at Facebook.com/JennieOTurkey , Instagram.com/JennieO and Twitter.com/JennieO .

ABOUT JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE, INC.

Jennie-O Turkey Store, Inc., based in Willmar, Minn., is one of the largest and most beloved turkey brands in the world. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL ), Jennie-O Turkey Store offers an array of more than 1,500 high quality fresh, frozen, refrigerated and deli turkey products that are distributed throughout the United States and 27 countries worldwide. JennieO.com

ABOUT WORLD OF DANCE

World of Dance is the most respected, preeminent dance brand on the planet. What began in 2008 as a single event is now a continent-spanning, tour de force of human spirit and sick dance moves, encompassing the #1 Network TV show on NBC with superstar judges Jennifer Lopez, NE-YO and Derek Hough, an online community of more than 17 million followers, live events in 25 countries, record label, artistic brand management company, and growing dance studio franchise. WorldofDance.com

SOURCE Jennie-O Turkey Store