Jennie-O Turkey Store Announces Launch of Jennie-O® Turkey Burger Blends
With a unique fusion of ingredients, the new frozen turkey patty allows consumers a delicious and convenient way to add more plant foods to their diets
May 12, 2021, 08:15 ET
WILLMAR, Minn., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennie-O Turkey Store, one of the most beloved turkey brands in the world, announced today the launch of a new product called Jennie-O® turkey burger blends. Made from a combination of white meat turkey, black beans, whole grain rice and pepitas, these carefully selected and nutritious ingredients offer consumers the combined benefits of lean, meat-based and plant-forward protein (15g) and fiber (5g) in one tasty turkey burger.
"We know that people are becoming increasingly interested in adding more plant-focused foods to their diets," said Ryan Moorlag, brand manager at Jennie-O. "Our new turkey burger blends make it easy to marry plant-based ingredients with lean meats."
Jennie-O® turkey burger blends (MSRP $6.99 – 7.99) contain four, quarter-pound patties per package and can be found in the freezer aisle of retailers in select markets, with more widespread availability coming by the end of the year.
ABOUT JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE, INC.
Jennie-O Turkey Store, Inc., based in Willmar, Minn., is one of the largest and most beloved turkey brands in the world. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), Jennie-O Turkey Store offers an array of more than 1,500 high-quality fresh, frozen, refrigerated and deli turkey products that are distributed throughout the United States and 27 countries worldwide. JennieO.com
