Jennie-O Turkey Store Joins the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®

Since 1940, Jennie-O Turkey Store has helped families across America and in more than 40 countries serve traditional and innovative Thanksgiving meals while creating lasting memories. Now, to mark its 80th anniversary, the brand is celebrating by joining the iconic Parade line-up to make even more memories and entertainment for all.

Jennie-O will also use the new platform to showcase simple and delicious ideas to make turkey an everyday protein choice. This will include highlighting Jennie-O's high-quality products, cooking solutions, recipes and resources for consumers everywhere to make any meal fun, flavorful and easy.

"The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is one of the most iconic and cherished events of the year that coincides with a very important time for our brand," said Nicole Behne, Vice President Marketing, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Inc. "In a year when family bonds and giving thanks are more important than ever, no matter where you are, we are thrilled to join the Parade to help create new memories, traditions and entertainment for viewers everywhere."

"Each year, the Parade team creates new imaginative stages, captivating millions all over the country on Thanksgiving morning," said Jordan Dabby, producer of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. "Jennie-O, will be the first turkey brand to introduce a float in the Macy's Parade with the debut of the Big Turkey Spectacular, set to entertain and delight families nationwide as they gather to celebrate the start of the holiday season."

Additionally, to celebrate and commemorate the occasion, Jennie-O is announcing the launch of a brand-new social media campaign called the "Turkey Day Spectacular Sweepstakes" that will encourage fans to join the fun by creating and sharing their own homemade Parade floats. All designs submitted to the company's website or Facebook, Instagram or Twitter social channels with the hashtags #MacysParade and #TurkeyDaySpectacular will be entered for a chance to win a trip to experience the Parade in person in 2021. For more details, visit www.jennieo.com.

During the holiday season, Jennie-O will continue offering the 1-800-TURKEYS hotline beginning November 2, 2020, to consumers everywhere for advice on a variety of topics like techniques for cooking a turkey, wine and drink pairings, leftover recipe inspiration, and – most importantly – what it takes to avoid the most common kitchen disasters that can wreak havoc on Thanksgiving Day. Consumers also have the ability to ask their turkey prep questions via live chat at the JENNIE-O®brand website and via mobile device by texting the word "Turkey" to 73876. Additionally, consumers can track their fresh or frozen JENNIE-O® whole turkey back to its originating farm through the JENNIE-O® Turkey Tracker. From calculators that tell the host how much turkey to buy, to full menus for Thanksgiving dinner and inspiring suggestions for preparing tasty leftovers, Jennie-O offers easy solutions for any holiday meal.

About Jennie-O

Jennie-O is headquartered in a small, central Minnesota town called Willmar, and all of the company's turkeys are raised and produced in the Upper Midwest region of the United States. From whole turkeys to deli meat, sausage and ground turkey, Jennie-O offers hundreds of recipes and products that make creating a delicious meal a snap.

For more information about all Jennie-O® turkey products, including recipes, nutritional information and where to buy, visit www.jennieo.com or follow the brand on social media at www.Facebook.com/JennieoTurkey, www.Instagram.com/jennieo and www.Twitter.com/Jennieo.

About the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade:

For more than 90 years, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has marked the official start of the holiday season. With more than 50 million viewers nationwide, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a national icon that has grown into a world-famous holiday event. Featuring Macy's signature giant character balloons, fantasy floats, marching bands, clowns, celebrity and large group performances, and the one-and-only Santa Claus, the annual spectacle continues to bring families together to create cherished holiday memories. For more information on the Macy's Parade please visit www.macys.com/parade.

