Jennie-O Turkey Store receives Spirit of Innovation Award

WILLMAR, Minn., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennie-O Turkey Store was recently honored with a Spirit of Innovation Award in the Best New Product – Foodservice (Back of the House) Category for its Jennie-O® hardwood smoked slow roasted bone-in dark turkey product. The award was presented at the recent Prepared Foods New Products Conference.

"It is an honor to receive this recognition from Prepared Foods for our hardwood smoked bone-in dark turkey product," said Renee Cool, foodservice brand manager at Jennie-O. "Our cross-functional team developed the perfect flavor profile and oven cycle time to make this turkey product moist and flavorful. The result is a fully cooked, moist, extremely convenient bone-in product that delivers excellent flavor and is easy to use."

The Spirit of Innovation Award Program was developed in 2003 by Prepared Foods and is designed to recognize product development teams for excellence in creating an innovative new product. The program has a history of recognizing landmark food and beverage product launches.

Jennie-O also received a Spirit of Innovation Award in 2017 in the Best New Product – Foodservice (Front of the House) Category for Jennie-O® all-natural reduced sodium sliced sandwich meats.

About Jennie-O Turkey Store, Inc.

Jennie-O Turkey Store, Inc., based in Willmar, Minn., is one of the largest and most beloved turkey brands in the world. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), Jennie-O Turkey Store offers an array of more than 1,500 high quality fresh, frozen, refrigerated and deli turkey products that are distributed throughout the United States and 27 countries worldwide. Jennieo.com

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for the 11th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. In 2016, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary and announced its new vision for the future — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — focusing on its legacy of innovation. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

