Jennie Perich Guerra's new book "La felicidad Dios te la da, y más esta niña que la sabe aprovechar" is an inviting read on how a person's great faith leads to joy.

Guerra shares, "This book provides the story of a person with a humble, sincere character, who always decided to do the right thing, because if the right thing is not always done, it is useless to be in this beautiful world, it is we who give joy to life with all our excellent perspectives, what can we do but thank God and life with our family."

Published by Page Publishing, Jennie Perich Guerra's deeply absorbing literary piece gives a fresh perspective on what happiness exactly is. The author emboldens his readers to search for their own mysteries as life is full of them. It is with great courage that he stated that there's nothing to be afraid of when a person lives with Jesus Christ, because living with Him will always lead to true happiness and joy.

Readers who wish to experience this awe-inspiring work can purchase "La felicidad Dios te la da, y más esta niña que la sabe aprovechar" online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

