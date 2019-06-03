Jennifer Acuña Joins KPMG As Principal In Washington National Tax's Legislative & Regulatory Group

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Acuña has joined KPMG LLP, the audit, tax and advisory firm, as a principal in the federal legislative and regulatory services group of the firm's Washington National Tax (WNT) practice. Most recently, she served as chief tax counsel for the Committee on Finance in the U.S. Senate and previously was tax counsel for the Committee on Ways and Means in the U.S. House of Representatives. She will be based in Washington, D.C.

Jennifer Acuña, KPMG LLP

During her time in committee positions with both the House and the Senate, from January 2015 to January 2019, Acuña played a critical role in developing federal tax reform proposals for the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) of 2017.

"Jennifer's role in helping shape the TCJA in both the House and Senate, as well as the knowledge and experience that she gained on Capitol Hill, will further bolster KPMG's thought leadership and insights on tax policy and will be essential as we help our clients navigate both U.S. and global tax reforms," said Manal Corwin, principal-in-charge of KPMG's WNT practice. "We're looking forward to having Jennifer become part of our Washington National Tax practice and our firm."

In her new position, Acuña will advise companies on federal tax legislative and regulatory developments on Capitol Hill, working with John Gimigliano, the principal-in-charge of KPMG's federal tax legislative and regulatory group, Corwin added.

"Jennifer played a key role at every stage of tax reform, in the House and in the Senate," said Gimigliano. "I'm thrilled to have her bring that insight to our team and to our clients."

Earlier in her career, Acuña was oversight counsel for the House Committee on Ways and Means, from 2011 to 2015. She also served as a competent authority analyst with the IRS' tax treaty group in the Large Business and International Division and worked for the law firms of White & Case, LLP and Morgan Lewis & Bockius in their tax controversy and litigation groups.

Acuña earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Central Florida, a Juris Doctor degree from UCLA School of Law, and a Master of Laws in Taxation from New York University School of Law.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG is one of the world's leading professional services firms, providing innovative business solutions and audit, tax, and advisory services to many of the world's largest and most prestigious organizations.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity, and eradicating childhood illiteracy.

KPMG LLP is the independent U.S. member firm of KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"). KPMG International's independent member firms have 207,000 professionals working in 153 countries and territories. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

Contact: Robert Nihen/Taylor Ovalle

KPMG LLP

201-307-8296/201-307-8279

rnihen@kpmg.com; tovalle@kpmg.com

On Twitter: @rgnihen/@tayovalle

SOURCE KPMG LLP

Related Links

http://www.kpmg.com/us

