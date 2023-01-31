Jennifer Ann Montes is recognized by Continental Who's Who

FLEMINGTON, N.J., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Ann Montes is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Healthcare Provider for her contributions to the medical field.

Dr. Montes received her undergraduate education at Cornell University and a Master of Public Health degree (MPH) from the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health. She earned her medical degree from the Temple University School of Medicine and completed her surgical training at Lenox Hill Hospital.

Jennifer Montes

Dr. Montes is a board-certified general surgeon and is the Director of Hunterdon Breast Surgery Center, serving patients in Flemington and Washington, NJ. She has served at Hunterdon Breast Surgery Center for seven years. The doctor notes that her goal is to offer patients the utmost state-of-the-art care and provide the reassurance and guidance they need during their treatment.

According to Dr. Montes, The Hunterdon Breast Surgery Center combines a comfortable, supportive environment with first-rate comprehensive diagnostic and treatment resources, all conveniently close to home. Their board-certified surgeons diagnose and treat cancerous and benign disorders of the breast.

Dr. Montes decided to seek a career in healthcare because her father is a physician. The doctor notes that she creates authentic, personal relationships with her patients. In 2020, she started a non-profit organization called Evolve Pink, which helps women during their recovery from breast cancer surgery. They offer many online resources and a "Thrivers Lounge," which opened in person about a year and a half ago.

During her career in breast surgery, she has sought out every opportunity to expose herself to the field at various high-profile institutions working with some of the most prominent leaders in the field. During her residency, she completed externships at Memorial Sloan Kettering Columbia University and St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital. Dr. Montes was then selected for a fellowship in breast surgery at New York University Langone Medical Center. These opportunities allowed her to publish and present clinical research, perfecting her surgical skills and drawing from different schools of thought and styles to form her unique treatment approach. Dr. Montes later relocated to Hunterdon County, where she brings all she has learned to the women of her community.

Dr. Montes notes that she has realized that the integration of Eastern and holistic treatments to treat the mind and spirit was equally as crucial as state-of-the-art Western medicine to treat the body. She truly believes that paramount to treating any disease is to bring East and West together synergistically, and she embraces the integration of holistic modalities to do so. She works closely with the Hunterdon Health & Wellness Centers and several holistic healers in the community. She looks forward to introducing her patients to the benefits of holistic modalities such as Reiki acupuncture, massage aromatherapy, and integrative nutrition.

In her spare time, the doctor enjoys spending time with her family and two dogs. She likes to be at the ocean and scuba dive, and she recently started playing golf. She is fluent in both English and Spanish.

For more information, visit www.hunterdonhealth.org/hunterdon-breast-surgery-center and www.evolvepink.org.

