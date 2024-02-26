Jennifer Aument Appointed Chief Executive Officer of The New Terminal One at JFK International Airport

The transportation industry leader joins the project with more than two decades of experience managing global infrastructure projects

QUEENS, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Terminal One at New York John F. Kennedy International Airport today announced Jennifer Aument as its incoming CEO, set to assume the role on April 1, 2024. The New Terminal One is currently under construction with its first gates scheduled to open in 2026, in partnership with the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, as part of the agency's $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport.

Aument brings over 25 years of experience in developing major infrastructure across the highway, rail, airport, and port sectors. Her career includes executive roles in public-private partnerships and megaprojects, with a focus on safe and efficient project delivery, business performance, community engagement and customer experience. As the President and CEO of Transurban's North American business for many years, she led the development and expansion of significant public-private infrastructure projects. Additionally, her decade-long tenure as a commissioner for the Virginia Port Authority gave her extensive insights into port operations and development. Earlier in her career, she played a key role in the development of the largest-ever extension of the Washington DC Metrorail for Bechtel.

Most recently, Aument served as Chief Executive of AECOM's global transportation business, where she led a team of more than 14,000 to deliver innovative transportation solutions for clients of the industry's preeminent transportation consulting and design firm. Previously, she spearheaded Transurban's North American development, construction and operations as President and CEO, contributed to various publicly listed and private boards in the transportation and technology sectors, and shared her knowledge as a lecturer at Cornell University.

"I am excited to soon begin my role with the New Terminal One team and build upon the exceptional foundation that has been laid here," said Aument. "Significant progress has positioned us well, and I look forward to working with the Port Authority and our partners in the community to set a new global standard for customer experience. My passion for infrastructure drives me and there is no better example than the New Terminal One of the transformative power of infrastructure on communities and economies. I'm thrilled to contribute to its legacy."

She takes the helm from Dr. Gerrard Bushell, the current CEO. Dr. Bushell led The New Terminal One to lease and financial close amidst a global pandemic that disrupted air travel. He also executed on key partnerships, construction, and operational milestones and agreements; including a path-breaking Project Labor Agreement and alternative dispute resolution agreement with the Building Trades, a $3.9 billion guaranteed maximum price for the Phase A design and construction with AECOM Tishman and Gensler, strong community engagement supporting local workforce participation, and the successful delivery of nearly $800 million in awards for minority and women-owned businesses, as well as the purchase of more than 85% of the project's trade packages. More recently, he oversaw the successful issuance of $2 billion in green bonds for the project in December 2023 to support the scheduled delivery of the project for 2026.

"We thank Gerrard for his many contributions over the years, making this project the success that it is today," said Luke Bugeja, Chairman of the Board of Directors of JFK NTO LLC and CEO of Ferrovial Airports. "We look forward to welcoming Jennifer to the New Terminal One team. Her dedication and passion for this industry will now bring her global vision, market insight, and energy to lead in delivering this world-class terminal to New York City, committed to local communities and travelers worldwide."

"Jennifer brings an impressive depth of experience and a proven track record that strongly positions her to lead our project into the next phase," Dr. Bushell remarked. "I want to express my deep gratitude to our sponsors and our exceptional team, whose commitment to excellence has been unwavering. Leading this project from the start has been both a privilege and an honor, and I'm looking forward to witnessing NTO's continued success."

The New Terminal One is backed by a group of industry leaders including Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico and Carlyle, illustrating the enduring pursuit of excellence that defines the project.

About The New Terminal One

The New Terminal One (NTO) at John F. Kennedy International Airport is a bold and exciting project to develop a world-class international terminal that will serve as an anchor terminal in the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK into a global gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. NTO will set a new standard for design and service, aspiring to obtain a Top 5 Skytrax ranking and be considered one of the finest airport terminals in the world. The $9 billion first phase is the largest single-asset project financing in US history.

The New Terminal One is being built on sites now occupied by Terminal 1, the recently closed Terminal 2, and the former Terminal 3, where it will anchor JFK's south side. Construction is taking place in phases. The first phase, including the new arrivals and departures halls and first set of 14 new gates, is expected to open in 2026.

At completion, anticipated in 2030, the New Terminal One will be 2.4 million square feet, making it the largest terminal at JFK and nearly the same size as LaGuardia Airport's two new terminals combined. NTO will be a 23-gate, state-of-the-art, international-only terminal. Sustainably designed and future-focused, the terminal will feature expansive, naturally lit public spaces, cutting-edge technology, and an array of amenities, all designed to enhance the customer experience and compete with some of the highest-rated airport terminals in the world.

The New Terminal One consortium of labor, operating, and financial partners is led by Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico, and Carlyle. NTO is being built by union labor and we are committed to local inclusion and labor participation, focusing on diversity and capacity-building opportunities, including ambitious goals for creating opportunities for local, minority, and women-owned business enterprises (MWBE), and service-disabled veteran-owned businesses (SDVOB).

To learn more about the New Terminal One at JFK International Airport, visit https://www.anewjfk.com/projects/the-new-terminal-one/

