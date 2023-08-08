Jennifer Baron, MD, Solves Consumer Demands with Pharma-Grade Skincare Line

Innovative, high-quality skincare products born out of decades of experience by the double board-certified dermatologist and skin cancer surgeon

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the last five years, skin care products have taken a surge of interest across all genders, generations, geographics, and sensitivities, but many consumers are still seeking an authentic, natural remedy to their skin concerns. As a solution, Jennifer Baron, M.D. has been listening to her patients one-on-one and created a line of powerful skin-saving products that are changing consumers' skin for the better.

Dr. Jennifer Baron's Hyaluronic Peptide Serum Dr. Jennifer Baron's Concentrated Retinol Rx Serum

Dr. Baron began creating kitchen-to-face original skin creams as far back as her junior year of high school. Now she creates medical grade, personally designed, humanely sourced products that are manufactured with the highest standards in South Korea. Dr. Baron became a skin cancer surgeon and medical dermatologist in 2003 and grew her practice as a professional advocate in skin diagnostics, surgery, and cosmetic procedures. She is also double board-certified by the American Board of Dermatology.

"I continue to hear directly from patients, young and old, that they want a skincare routine that can noticeably help achieve their personal goals in a relatively short time and without complications," said Dr. Baron. "Smooth, radiant, hydrated, and even-toned skin are some of the qualities that my patients are looking for with special requests for renewed collagen, fewer lines, improved color balance, and a reduction in puffy lids."

Truly great skin products are potent, balanced, and can address multiple concerns and issues. This is the fundamental promise that each Jennifer Baron, M.D. product delivers. These superstars will bring back your glow for more than a minute. A well-balanced routine can turn this into a long-term pledge of touchable, brilliant skin. The full Jennifer Baron, M.D. skincare line includes:

Complex Glycolic Treatment Pads : Both intense and gentle, this plant-based, exfoliating solution-drenched jar of 60 pads keeps your skin bright for months, reduces scars and pigment, and primes your skin for retinol and vitamin C therapies if you choose.

: Both intense and gentle, this plant-based, exfoliating solution-drenched jar of 60 pads keeps your skin bright for months, reduces scars and pigment, and primes your skin for retinol and vitamin C therapies if you choose. Concentrated Retinol Rx Serum : A balanced formula is make-it-or-break-it when it comes to potent medical-grade retinols, and this one does the job. Antioxidants and hydrators work together with the pharmaceutical-strength retinol to deliver anti-aging, color toning, pore and texture smoothing, and pre-cancer erasing magic. (Potency equal to tretinoin 0.05%).

: A balanced formula is make-it-or-break-it when it comes to potent medical-grade retinols, and this one does the job. Antioxidants and hydrators work together with the pharmaceutical-strength retinol to deliver anti-aging, color toning, pore and texture smoothing, and pre-cancer erasing magic. (Potency equal to tretinoin 0.05%). Glow C Serum : A perfect plumper and hydrator. This is the go-to for dark under eye circles, dehydrated or dull skin, and complexions that need a glowing touch.

: A perfect plumper and hydrator. This is the go-to for dark under eye circles, dehydrated or dull skin, and complexions that need a glowing touch. Green Tea and Caffeine Lotion : Hands-down a fan favorite. This combination may be best suited for slightly drier or more sensitive skin, but the caffeine will erase redness and the green tea will soothe daily damage so you can feel fantastic. It can be applied to the face, neck, chest, arms, hands, and everywhere.

: Hands-down a fan favorite. This combination may be best suited for slightly drier or more sensitive skin, but the caffeine will erase redness and the green tea will soothe daily damage so you can feel fantastic. It can be applied to the face, neck, chest, arms, hands, and everywhere. Green Tea Cleanser : This cleanser fits the "skin streaming" trend of getting one golden product that can multi-task without compromise. It soothes, deeply cleanses, maintains hydration, and removes pollutants, sunscreen, makeup, and more. It is a workhorse that will not let you down and keeps your skin feeling light and fresh afterward.

: This cleanser fits the "skin streaming" trend of getting one golden product that can multi-task without compromise. It soothes, deeply cleanses, maintains hydration, and removes pollutants, sunscreen, makeup, and more. It is a workhorse that will not let you down and keeps your skin feeling light and fresh afterward. Hyaluronic Peptide Serum : Hyaluronic acid is your deep "celebrity glow" and your real friend when retinols start to dry you out or you just can't hydrate enough. This serum will make your day bright and beautiful.

: Hyaluronic acid is your deep "celebrity glow" and your real friend when retinols start to dry you out or you just can't hydrate enough. This serum will make your day bright and beautiful. Moisture Dew Complexion Cream : Light and fluffy, non-comedogenic, and generous with soothing aloe vera, this is a perfect match for acne-prone skin that needs the ideal moisturizer as part of a healing regimen.

: Light and fluffy, non-comedogenic, and generous with soothing aloe vera, this is a perfect match for acne-prone skin that needs the ideal moisturizer as part of a healing regimen. Caffeine Eye Complex: Cherry-picking for the absolute best in under-eye brightening and hydration, this is the magnum opus of eyelid essentials. It contains caffeine to reduce discoloration and puffiness, hyaluronic acid and macadamia nut oils to give a mucinous and long-lasting glow, and green tea to preserve and protect from UV free radicals.

Jennifer Baron, M.D. skincare products are priced between $19.95 and $125, and personalized regimen bundles are priced between $197.75 and $372.25. To learn more and to purchase visit, https://drbaronshop.com/. For more information about Dr. Baron and her team visit, https://www.jenniferbaronmd.com/.

Media Contacts :

Hannah Thulin / Daniella Colletti

9178615063

[email protected]

SOURCE Dr. Jennifer Baron