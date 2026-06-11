Jennifer Biro Named a 2026 Philadelphia Titan 100 Honoree for Second Consecutive Year

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpace is proud to announce that Jennifer Biro, Chief Revenue Officer, has been recognized as a 2026 Philadelphia Titan 100 Honoree. This marks Biro's second consecutive year receiving the prestigious distinction, which recognizes the region's top CEOs and C-level executives for their leadership, vision, and impact.

Jennifer Biro, Philadelphia Titan 100, 2026

The Titan 100 program celebrates Philadelphia's most accomplished business leaders across a wide range of industries. Honorees are selected based on their demonstrated leadership, vision, passion, and contributions to the growth and success of their organizations.

As Chief Revenue Officer of CleanSpace, Biro leads the company's national sales strategy and business development initiatives. Her leadership has played a key role in expanding CleanSpace's presence across the life sciences, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, healthcare, semiconductor, battery manufacturing, and advanced technology sectors. Through a customer-focused approach and commitment to long-term partnerships, she has helped position CleanSpace as a trusted provider of modular cleanroom, cold room, and controlled environment solutions.

"I am incredibly honored to be recognized as a Philadelphia Titan 100 honoree for the second year in a row," said Biro. "This recognition reflects the collective efforts of the entire CleanSpace team. Every accomplishment is the result of talented people working together toward a common goal, and I am grateful to be part of an organization that continues to push boundaries, solve complex challenges, and support our clients' success."

"Jennifer's leadership, passion, and commitment to excellence have had a tremendous impact on CleanSpace's growth and success," said Glenn Vandegrift, President and Owner of CleanSpace. "She leads with integrity, builds strong relationships, and consistently demonstrates the vision required to help move our company forward. We are proud to see her recognized once again among Philadelphia's most accomplished business leaders."

Biro will be honored alongside fellow Titan 100 recipients at the annual awards celebration on September 10, 2026, in Philadelphia.

About CleanSpace

CleanSpace is a nationally recognized design-build partner specializing in controlled and regulated environments. Through an integrated approach that combines planning, design, engineering, manufacturing, construction, maintenance, and CQV support, CleanSpace helps clients reduce risk, maintain compliance, and accelerate project delivery. The company serves clients across the life sciences, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, healthcare, semiconductor, battery, and advanced manufacturing industries throughout North America.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Raab

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SOURCE CleanSpace Modular, LLC