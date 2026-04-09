CleanSpace to Unveil Nation's Largest Working Cleanroom on a Tradeshow Floor at INTERPHEX Global, April 21-23, 2026

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpace™, a leader in modular cleanroom design, engineering, and construction, announces the debut of what is believed to be the largest active cleanroom ever brought to a tradeshow floor in North America at the upcoming INTERPHEX conference, held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

CleanSpace Cleanroom Showroom for Interphex

This groundbreaking installation is not a model or conceptual exhibit. It is a fully operational pharmaceutical cleanroom environment, engineered, fabricated, and constructed by CleanSpace utilizing its vertical integration delivery method to function live throughout the duration of the show with SKAN equipment.

A First-of-Its-Kind Live Cleanroom Experience

The CleanSpace installation redefines what a tradeshow presence can be, transforming a static booth into a fully immersive manufacturing environment. Designed as a complete cleanroom suite, the structure allows attendees to experience real-world pharmaceutical and biotechnology production in action.

Key Features Include:

ISO-classified manufacturing space with gowning and process areas

Fully operational modular cleanroom architecture and engineering

Multiple interconnected prefabricated modules forming one continuous cleanroom

State-of-the-art fill-finish unit from SKAN

CleanSpace products, windows, uPVC wall and ceiling panel options

Door options with operational door interlock systems

Full-glass observation walls for uninterrupted visibility

Integrated pharmaceutical processing equipment within the suite

Multi-level, walkable structure with elevated viewing deck

High-end fit and finish showcasing real-world system integration

Beyond the Booth: A Fully Functioning Facility

Unlike traditional tradeshow exhibits that rely on mockups or partial displays, CleanSpace's installation delivers a true end-to-end cleanroom environment. Attendees can walk through realistic production layout while observing live workflows, including materials transfer, equipment integration, and pharmaceutical fill-finish operations.

This live demonstration brings together architecture, engineering, and manufacturing into a single, cohesive system, illustrating exactly how modern modular cleanroom facilities are designed, built, and operated. CleanSpace utilizes a completely vertically integrated project delivery method to reduce risk and ensure compliance.

Setting a New Industry Benchmark

"The industry can't afford fragmented delivery models anymore. By bringing design, engineering, construction, CQV along with product manufacturing fully in-house, CleanSpace removes uncertainty, accelerates timelines, and ensures compliance with today's modern FDA standards. We're not coordinating vendors; we're delivering certainty."

By introducing a working cleanroom on this scale, CleanSpace is setting a new benchmark for innovation in the life sciences industry, offering attendees an unprecedented opportunity to engage with a live, compliant manufacturing environment.

Experience It at INTERPHEX

CleanSpace invites attendees of INTERPHEX to step inside the future of cleanroom delivery and experience firsthand how modular design-build solutions are accelerating speed to market while ensuring regulatory compliance.

About CleanSpace

CleanSpace is a fully integrated design-build firm specializing in high-performance, environmentally controlled facilities for the life sciences and advanced technology sectors. What began as a focused group of cleanroom experts has evolved into a vertically integrated platform delivering end-to-end solutions across design, engineering, manufacturing, and construction.

Today, CleanSpace operates through a growing portfolio of specialized divisions, including CleanSource™, CleanShield™, SpecSpace™, CleanManufacturing™, CleanTech™, and Allied Construction Management™, each purpose-built to support critical aspects of cleanroom delivery and performance.

By bringing every phase of project execution in-house, CleanSpace reduces risk, accelerates timelines, and ensures compliance with the latest regulatory standards. This unified approach enables clients to move from concept to operational readiness with greater speed, certainty, and control.

CleanSpace exists to build environments where innovation can thrive, delivering scalable, compliant, and high-performance facilities through a single, accountable partner.

www.cleanspaceus.com

Media Contact

Stephanie Raab, Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE CleanSpace Modular, LLC