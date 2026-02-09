CleanSpace Appoints Shelley Preslar as Vice President of Quality for CleanShield Division

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpace, a leading design builder and provider of modular cleanroom and controlled environment solutions, announces the appointment of Shelley Preslar, as Vice President of Quality for CleanShield, CleanSpace's technical services division.

Shelley Preslar, Vice President, Quality, CleanShield

In this role, Preslar will lead quality, compliance, and contamination control initiatives across CleanShield, strengthening CleanSpace's ability to support clients beyond construction and through operational readiness and commercialization. Her appointment reinforces CleanSpace's commitment to delivering compliant, audit-ready facilities that perform as intended from day one.

Preslar brings more than 25 years of experience in aseptic processing, contamination control, CQV, validation, and regulatory remediation within highly regulated life sciences environments. Her background includes leading consent decree remediation efforts, supporting fast-track facility startups, and implementing global quality systems across pharmaceutical, biotech, cell and gene therapy, and compounding operations.

"Shelley's expertise is a critical addition to how we support clients across the full arc of facility delivery," said Glenn VandeGrift, President and Owner of CleanSpace. "CleanShield was created to ensure our clients don't just build compliant facilities but successfully operate them. Shelley's leadership elevates that promise and reinforces the value CleanSpace delivers long after construction is complete."

As Vice President of Quality, Preslar will oversee CleanShield's quality framework spanning commissioning, qualification, validation (CQV), maintenance, calibration, and regulatory compliance services. She will work closely with CleanSpace's design, engineering, construction, and service teams to ensure a seamless transition from facility turnover to sustained operational performance.

"Quality must be embedded across the entire lifecycle of a facility, not introduced at the end," said Shelley Preslar. "CleanSpace's integrated approach, combined with CleanShield's focus on operational readiness, creates a powerful platform for clients navigating complex regulatory environments. I'm excited to help strengthen that connection and deliver confidence at every stage."

Robert Griffith, Chief Strategy Officer at CleanSpace, added, "CleanShield is a strategic extension of CleanSpace's core mission which is to reduce risk, accelerate timelines, and support long-term manufacturing success. Shelley's leadership ensures quality and compliance are fully integrated into that strategy, not treated as an afterthought."

Preslar holds a Master of Business Administration in Global Management and is widely recognized as a subject matter expert in aseptic manufacturing, quality systems, and regulatory compliance. Her appointment underscores CleanSpace's continued investment in senior-level expertise to support clients operating in the most demanding regulated environments.

About CleanSpace

CleanSpace provides fully integrated cleanroom and controlled environment solutions for life sciences, pharmaceutical, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing clients. With in-house design, engineering, manufacturing, installation, and service capabilities, CleanSpace supports clients from concept through commercialization with precision, risk mitigation, transparency, and reliability.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Raab, Director, Marketing, [email protected]

SOURCE CleanSpace Modular, LLC