SAN DIEGO, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer C. Nagode, MD, PhD is recognized by Continental Who's Who as Pinnacle Professional of The Year in the field of Psychiatry in recognition of her role as a Psychiatrist.

Located in San Diego, California, Jennifer C. Nagode, MD, PhD is a psychiatric health office that specializes in helping people recover from addictions, overcoming depression, and more. Dedicated to the health and wellness of their clients, the clinic offers a wide array of services including treatment of anger issues, psychosis, gender identity issues, complex medical needs, and more. Lending a personal and compassionate approach to mental health counseling, Dr. Nagode caters to the needs of her clients by offering quality services at the fraction of the costs and implementing a flexible schedule so she can be on call for her patients as needed. Dr. Nagode's office is renowned for their ability to adequately merge medicine and psychotherapy.

Amassing over thirteen years of experience in the field of Psychiatry, Dr. Nagode is a prominent professional in the field. Throughout her career, Dr. Nagode has gained expertise within the areas of treatment in regards to addiction, depression, anxiety, PTSD, and more.

In her current capacity, Dr. Nagode serves as Assistant Clinical Professor at the University of California, San Diego.

Throughout the course of her education and training, Dr. Nagode attained her Medical Doctor degree from the University of Minnesota Medical School. Thereafter, Dr. Nagode completed her internship and residency training at the University of California, San Diego and holds a Ph.D. in Neuroscience.

Certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, Dr. Nagode is an affiliate of several organizations including the VA San Diego Healthcare System, Jordan Valley Medical Center, West Valley Medical Center, American Psychiatric Association, American Medical Association and IAHP.

When she is not working, Dr. Nagode enjoys reading and traveling.

Dr. Nagode dedicates this recognition in loving memory of her son, Paul.

For more information, please visit http://nagode.org/

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jennifer-c-nagode-md-phd-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300642241.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

