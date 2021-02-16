Jennifer Cardella joins Digital Prism Advisors as Chief Product and Delivery Officer

"Jennifer is a talented leader who brings a wealth of knowledge and considerable strategic and operational expertise that will only strengthen our ability to lead and provide best-in-class services and delivery for our clients," said Adriaan Bouten, CEO and Founder of dPrism. "Her proven ability to drive transformation, forge key partnerships, and deliver impeccable results will be instrumental as we continue to grow our business."

"I'm thrilled to join dPrism at such an exciting time, and I see an incredible opportunity to continue building on the company's foundation and helping to serve our clients by improving their business strategy and delivering solutions that both scale and create fantastic experiences for their users." Jennifer joins dPrism from ViacomCBS, where she held the position of Senior Vice President of Global Project & Vendor Services, managing an enterprise-wide global team responsible for PMO Governance & Delivery, Vendor Management, Change Management Communications, Enterprise Architecture and Transformation across Technology. Prior to ViacomCBS, Jennifer held several roles with increasing responsibilities delivering new products and solutions at global organizations such as PerspecSys, BlackBerry, and IAC.

With a diverse twenty-year career driving enterprise transformation across multiple Fortune 500 industries including wine & spirits, cloud computing security, media and entertainment and telecommunications, Jennifer is passionate about customer-value focused product and technology management and the challenges of digital integration with core business operations. Jennifer is an execution-focused leader with a process improvement and innovative marketing mindset, laser focused on emerging media and digital engagement strategies, that build brands online and transform customer experience. A well-known and respected expert in her field, Jennifer is a published author on Process Improvement, Six Sigma Black Belt, certified Agile expert and a leading authority on lean process improvement.

Visit www.dPrism.com to learn more.

Adriaan Bouten, CEO

[email protected]

SOURCE dPrism

Related Links

https://www.dprism.com

