Jennifer Carper named Chief Revenue Officer at Stream Engine

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence company, Stream Engine, has named Jennifer Carper as Chief Revenue Officer. Carper is a brand marketing, global sponsorship, and consumer engagement expert. She is the Sports Business Journal Game Changer award recipient, recognized as a female leader in sports business, dedicated to transforming the industry. Carper's expertise is a welcome addition to Stream Engine, which has solidified itself as the new global standard for measuring digital media performance. Stream Engine is a partnership between leaders in the industries of sports, marketing, media, and technology. Its ownership team brings together a diverse collection of expertise in launching and building highly successful enterprises.

As Chief Revenue Officer, Carper will be tasked with spearheading brand partnerships, sponsorship acquisitions, and growth strategy, having previously formed partnerships with properties such as the PGA TOUR, Ryder Cup, PGA Championship, US Open tennis, ATP World Tour, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, and New York/LA/Miami Fashion Week. Clients have included Mercedes-Benz, Omega, Tiffany & Co., Michael Kors, Allianz, Grant Thornton, Ralph Lauren, and Under Armour.

"This is an important moment for Stream Engine as we deepen our leadership team and ready the organization for its next phase of explosive growth," said Ed Kiernan, Stream Engine CEO. "Jen will play a key role as we look to scale Stream Engine globally. Jen is recognized as a leader in sports and entertainment. Her history, experience, and past successes will make us better, stronger, and more strategic. We're lucky to have her join the team."

Says Carper, "After years of consulting for global brands on their strategy and sponsorship engagements, I am excited to join the technology and data side of the business at Stream Engine. Being advisor to the company for the past 6 months, I have seen the power of their proprietary AI tool and how it provides the depth and breadth of data I needed as a brand marketer. The innovation and thought that has gone into Stream Engine's development made me eager to join the team and I'm thrilled to have this opportunity."

Stream Engine is an AI technology built for the streaming and digital media industry. It is a holistic solution for data collection, measurement, and valuation across streaming and OTT platforms. We provide accurate data against vision, voice, and social sentiment that exceeds industry standards. Using proprietary AI technology and a team of media and sponsorship experts, Stream Engine collaborates with brands, varying types of agencies, including advertising, digital, sponsorship, and experiential, as well as properties and rights holders. These organizations use Stream Engine to accurately and effectively measure media and its impact.

Learn more at www.stream-engine.io

Media contact: Rebecca Horn, [email protected], 212-741-3066

SOURCE Stream Engine