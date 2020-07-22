Jennifer Ceran Joins NerdWallet Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Ceran, CFO at Smartsheet, has joined the Board of Directors at NerdWallet, the personal finance website and app that provides guidance to more than 150 million consumers every year.

Ceran is an experienced finance executive who has previously helped technology companies such Box and eBay/PayPal navigate rapid growth and scale. She will similarly advise NerdWallet's executive team.

"Jenny brings a wealth of experience in scaling consumer-centric technology companies which have experienced growth surges similar to ours," said NerdWallet CEO and co-founder Tim Chen. "Her perspectives on creating stakeholder value and building high-performing teams will be incredibly valuable as we continue to bring greater transparency to personal finance and grow all aspects of our company."

NerdWallet is profitable and on track to achieve healthy year-over-year growth in 2020. The company's profitability has enabled continued investment in product, marketing and talent despite the economic downturn, while increased consumer demand for financial guidance, particularly in the areas of investing and re-financing, has driven record visits to NerdWallet.

"NerdWallet has built an incredible business that solves real consumer needs by providing greater clarity around important financial decisions," Ceran said. "I'm excited to work with Tim, the leadership team and other Board members to help accelerate the company's growth and deliver even more value to consumers navigating important financial decisions."

In addition to NerdWallet, Ceran is also a Board member for Auth0 and True. She has an MBA degree from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business and bachelors degrees in Communications and French from Vanderbilt University.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet is on a mission to provide clarity for all of life's financial decisions. As a personal finance website and app, NerdWallet provides consumers with personalized, unbiased and actionable insights so they can make smart money moves. From finding the best credit card to buying a house to investing their next dollar, NerdWallet is there to help consumers make financial decisions with confidence. Consumers have free access to our expert content and comparison shopping marketplaces, plus a data-driven membership experience, which helps them stay on top of their finances and save time and money, giving them the freedom to do more. For more information, visit NerdWallet.com .

Media Contact: Keely Spillane, [email protected]

SOURCE NerdWallet

Related Links

http://www.nerdwallet.com

