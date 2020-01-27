Jennifer Coy, CEO of Beauty Care Choices accepted into Forbes Business Council

SHASTA LAKE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Coy, CEO of Beauty Care Choices, an e-commerce beauty products company located in Shasta Lake, CA has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Jennifer was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Jennifer Coy into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Jennifer has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Jennifer will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Jennifer will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I am so excited to join the Forbes Business Council," said Jennifer Coy. "It is truly an honor to have been invited and I am really looking forward to both the mentorship and mentoring I will experience. Being a business owner in the fast moving and ever-changing world of e-commerce and beauty products brings many challenges. Being a Forbes Business Council member will give me some of the best resources to continue to grow and thrive in today's retail beauty market."

Jennifer Coy, CEO

Beauty Care Choices

2962 Cascade Blvd.

Shasta Lake, CA 96019

866-409-7227/ 530-222-2950

BeautyCareChoices.com

FB @beautycarechoicesBCC

