Jennifer E. Ziegler, CPA, Appointed to Enforcement Advisory Committee of California Board of Accountancy

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Research Group (BRG) announced today that Managing Director Jennifer E. Ziegler, CPA, has been appointed to the Enforcement Advisory Committee (EAC) of the California Board of Accountancy (CBA). EAC members serve a two-year appointment on a 13-member panel and function in a technical advisory capacity to CBA Enforcement staff. As an EAC member, Ziegler will offer technical guidance on open investigations, participate in investigative hearings and review closed investigation files.

Ziegler, a former president of the California Society of CPAs and a current California delegate to the governing council of the AICPA, specializes in providing accounting expertise in forensic accounting, litigation support, expert witness testimony and fraud investigations. She is experienced in consulting with clients and counsel regarding complex business disputes involving the investigation, evaluation and quantification of economic damages.

"I'm honored to serve as an EAC member and excited to leverage my industry background and investigative experience to help protect consumers," said Ziegler. "This appointment provides an opportunity to give back to the profession and make a difference."

About BRG

Berkeley Research Group, LLC is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: disputes and investigations, corporate finance, and performance improvement and advisory. Headquartered in California with offices around the world, we are an integrated group of experts, industry leaders, academics, data scientists and professionals working across borders and disciplines. We harness our collective expertise to deliver the inspired insights and practical strategies our clients need to stay ahead of what's next. Visit thinkbrg.com to learn more.

