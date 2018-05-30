Jennifer Fitzgerald, CEO and co-founder of Policygenius, Named in Fast Company's Annual List of the 100 Most Creative People in Business

The Most Creative People in Business list recognizes individuals whose work might not necessarily be quantifiable by numbers, but who are nonetheless having a measurable impact on the world. These scientists, executives, programmers, comedians, founders, designers, musicians, writers and activists have accomplished something new this year within their field that's driving their industries forward — and solving global and societal problems in novel ways.

This year's group represents Fast Company's hallmark of diversity: 56 are women, 44 are men, 12 hail from outside the United States and more than two dozen are people of color.

"I worked with insurance carriers for years before starting Policygenius, so I knew that creativity wasn't necessarily a strong suit of the industry," Jennifer Fitzgerald, CEO and co-founder of Policygenius, said. "Thinking outside the box was the only way to prove it was possible to modernize insurance for today's consumer and make it easy — maybe even enjoyable. Building a team that was equally creative and passionate is what has grown Policygenius to where it is today, putting us in a place to continue to succeed."

Fast Company editors and writers spend a year researching candidates for the list, scouting every sector of business: technology, fashion, cybersecurity, biotech, entertainment, beauty, social good, food, data, consumer goods, and more. The people selected have all accomplished something truly innovative within the past 12 months or so that is having a meaningful effect within their industries. They're also discoveries; none has ever been profiled in Fast Company before. Taken together, they represent where business is heading right now.

"Other titles catalog wealth, corporate power, or company size," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Only Fast Company identifies and celebrates leaders, many unsung, who are making an impact with their creativity."

To see the complete list go to: fastcompany.com/most-creative-people/2018

Introduced in 2009, the Most Creative People list was quickly established as one of Fast Company's most esteemed franchises. Each year, the magazine's editors present an all-new list of 100 people chosen according to a proprietary methodology. This year's honorees join the expanding community of Fast Company's Most Creative People 1000.

Fast Company's Most Creative People in Business issue (Summer 2018) is available online now at fastcompany.com/most-creative-people/2018. The official newsstand on-sale date for the print issue is June 5. Join the Most Creative People conversation on social media using #FCMostCreative.

About Policygenius

Policygenius is an independent online insurance marketplace helping people get the coverage they need — and feel good about it. We want people to feel informed about what they're shopping for, so we get rid of all the jargon and actually make personal finance fun. And when it's time to shop for and buy coverage for any aspect of life — from health and life insurance to pet and renters insurance — consumers feel ready.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is one of the world's leading business media brands, with an editorial focus on creativity, innovation, social impact, leadership, and design. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

