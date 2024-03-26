Jennifer Garson Announced as Senior Vice President at Boundary Stone Partners

Operating at the intersection of technology, finance, and policy, BSP brings on expert from the U.S. Department of Energy to continue its investment in supporting the energy ecosystem

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jennifer Garson joins Boundary Stone Partners (BSP) as a Senior Vice President. Garson served for more than 15 years at the U.S. Department of Energy where she was most recently the Director of the Water Power Technologies Office in the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. The announcement comes after a wave of new hires reflecting the continued expansion of BSP's influence and insight into the evolving energy sector.

"During my 15 years at the Energy Department, I've leaned into open innovation and improving federal funding programs to support entrepreneurs, nonprofits, startups, and corporations across the climate landscape," said Garson. "I'm thrilled to now put what I've learned to work at BSP."

Over the course of her federal career, Garson worked in partnership with the private sector to launch programs that have supported hundreds of startups that have attracted billions in private sector capital.

As Director of the Water Power Technologies Office, Garson led the execution of a $200M budget and $150M in related Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, she crafted strategies for the new Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations, including the $1B Energy Improvement in Rural or Remote Areas program, and she helped launch the Grid Deployment Office $800M Hydropower Electric Incentives program. Garson was key on the implementation for the new Partnership Intermediary Agreement (PIA) ENERGYWERX, and the DOE Foundation for Energy Security and Innovation (FESI). She spent her federal career transforming DOE's usage of innovative funding mechanisms, including prizes, lab-directed funding, and SBIR/STTR.

Prior to the Water Office, Garson was the Chief of Staff for the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Renewable Power. She held senior roles in Technology to Market in EERE, the Office of Technology Transitions, and supported grid work in the Office of Electricity and the Office of the Chief Financial Officer all at the Energy Department.

"At BSP, we are looking to the future and investing in talent that's at the intersection of technology, finance and policy," said co-founder Brandon Hurlbut. "Jenn is known within our industry for her thoughtfulness and knowledge at the forefront and can deliver insights and guidance to our clients."

In addition to Garson, Boundary Stone is pleased to welcome Ashna Singh. After earning her Master of Public Policy from Georgetown University, Singh worked at Forbes Tate Partners. Previously, she was an intern at Cornerstone Government Affairs, a legislative intern for the Office of Rep. Adam Kinzinger, and a political strategist intern at the United Human Rights Foundation.

About Boundary Stone Partners:

Boundary Stone Partners is the premier strategic advisory and government affairs firm focused on climate change and the energy transition. BSP's mission is to facilitate engagement between the federal government and its clients, such as energy and climate tech companies, NGOs, investors, and industry coalitions, to reach net zero emissions as quickly as possible. The firm brings deep bipartisan experience in the executive branch, on Capitol Hill, and in the private sector to work on public policy design, government affairs and lobbying, stakeholder management, strategic communications, and regulatory and political intelligence.

