Jennifer Grey to be Honored for Her Cancer Advocacy, Along with Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer for GE Healthcare Andy DeLaO and Renowned Cancer Physician-Scientist Dr. Antoni Ribas at Tower Cancer Research Foundation's 22nd Annual Tower of Hope Gala in Beverly Hills on Tuesday Evening, May 7th, 2024

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Globe nominee Jennifer Grey, Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer for GE HealthCare Andy DeLaO, and Director of the Tumor Immunology Program at UCLA's Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, physician-scientist Antoni Ribas, MD, PhD, will be honored for their commitment to raising awareness about cancer, and ending the disease, at Tower Cancer Research Foundation's (Tower Cancer's) 22nd Annual Tower of Hope Gala in Beverly Hills on Tuesday evening, May 7th, 2024. Leaders in entertainment, politics, business, medicine and philanthropy will join to celebrate the honorees as well as mark the integration earlier this year of the work and assets of Dr. Susan Love (1948-2023), founder and Chief Visionary Officer of the Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research, into Tower Cancer. The event begins at 6:00 PM at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, 9500 Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills, California.

Jennifer Grey is best known for her iconic portrayal as 'Baby' in the beloved film classic "Dirty Dancing," which garnered her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress, as well as her breakout role as Matthew Broderick's sister in John Hughes' "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." Currently, Grey can be seen starring in Jesse Eisenberg's feature film "A Real Pain," which premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival and was acquired by Searchlight Pictures. With a host of TV and film credits, Grey is also a bestselling author whose memoir, "Out of the Corner," became an instant New York Times bestseller in 2022. She most recently wrapped production on Julia Stiles' directorial debut for Lionsgate, "Wish You Were Here," opposite Kelsey Grammer. Grey will be honored with Tower Cancer's Ambassador of the Year Award.

"A cancer diagnosis has a knack for instantly shattering the illusion of immortality along with our plans, dreams, schemes, and with that, can transform the quality of our lives, as seen through a different lens, bringing all of what truly matters most into focus, with a newfound appreciation for how fleeting and fragile this life is," noted Ms. Grey, herself a thyroid cancer survivor. "I'm one of the lucky ones, but I believe that we need to have answers for those whose cancer returns, or who are diagnosed at a late stage, which is why I believe Tower Cancer Research Foundation is such a valuable resource and does incredibly important work. Tower Cancer's contribution to groundbreaking research, their commitment to patient support programs and their emphasis on launching the next generation of scientists gives us all hope that our collective future can be free of cancer."

Andy DeLaO will be honored with Tower Cancer's Dr. Love Visionary Award. DeLaO is the Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer for GE Healthcare's business focused on building care at the n-of-1 using the diagnostic gateway to precision health and care. He has a clinical background in radiation oncology and physics. DeLaO has led teams to design and run 25 cancer centers and 150 risk reduction facilities globally. He sits on the Board of Directors for Avant Diagnostics, and also on the American College of Radiology's Patient and Family Centered Care Committee.

Antoni Ribas, MD, PhD, is professor of medicine, surgery, and molecular and medical pharmacology at the University of California Los Angeles, and director of the Tumor Immunology Program at the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. Ribas is a physician-scientist conducting laboratory and clinical translational research into how melanoma responds or persists to cancer immunotherapies, and developing gene engineered adoptive cell transfer therapies. He has been instrumental in the clinical development of several FDA-approved agents, including the first anti-PD-1 pembrolizumab (Keytruda), the anti-CTLA-4 tremelimumab (Imjudo), as well as two combinations of BRAF and MEK inhibitors, vemurafenib (Zelboraf) and cobimetinib (Cotellic), and dabrafenib (Tafinlar) and trametinib (Mekinist). He is affiliated with multiple international cancer research associations, and is a past president of the American Association for Cancer Research. Ribas will be honored with Tower Cancer's Healing Award.

Through local investments, Tower Cancer advances groundbreaking cancer research and profoundly supports people affected by the disease to create outsized impact in Southern California, and beyond.

ABOUT TOWER CANCER RESEARCH FOUNDATION (TOWER CANCER ): Tower Cancer Research Foundation was founded over 25 years ago, with the goal of independently advancing groundbreaking research and profoundly supporting people affected by cancer — as we inch closer to a future free from the burden of this devastating disease. Inspired by the most promising science, we fund leading local researchers, making us a launchpad for additional funding and discoveries here and on the global stage. Our clinically-grounded patient support programs, hosted by Magnolia House, and community partner grants, funded by Tower Cancer, align with the challenges faced by patients, survivors, and the whole cancer community. We believe that impact begins here, and it starts with you. www.towercancer.org

