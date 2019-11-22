Jennifer Gross Highlights Potential of Corporations and Foundations as Forces for Good at Vatican Conference

CASINA PIO IV, VATICAN CITY, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Gross, co-founder of Blue Chip Foundation, spoke at a Vatican conference in early November to highlight the tremendous potential that large corporations and foundations have as forces for good. The Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences invited Gross to speak at The Science and Ethics for Happiness and Well-Being conference at Casina Pio IV, Vatican City, as it has done several times in the past, due to her extensive experience in philanthropic work.

Gross believes that corporations, foundations and the wealthy can work together to help create a level playing field for everyone. Her foundation addresses the root causes of global poverty and works toward the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. Gross herself attends regular conferences at the Vatican, and she plays a vital role in the Ethics in Action Committee. Blue Chip Foundation recently partnered with Sir Paul McCartney and Emma Stone in the "Who Cares? I Do" anti-bullying campaign and founded "Get on the Bus!" in partnership with Generation Human Rights, a traveling education exhibit designed to help high-schoolers connect global issues to local issues.

Gross's father, Bill Gross – a U.S. Navy veteran, investor, fund manager, co-founder of Pimco, and philanthropist – heads the William, Jeff and Jennifer Gross Family Foundation. The foundation made grants totaling nearly $20 million in 2019, benefiting recipients that include Doctors Without Borders, the New York Times Neediest Cases Fund, Action Against Hunger, the CHOC Foundation, and the Wilcox Health Foundation.

"Both [Bill and Jennifer] are extraordinarily generous and caring individuals," said Dr. Jeff Sachs, professor and Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University. Dr. Sachs co-hosted the Vatican conference. "Jennifer spoke with great humility, love for her father and commitment to the purpose of the discussion, which is to find ethical solutions for a world that is being destabilized by extreme deprivation, unprecedented inequalities and dire environmental devastation."

Gross's speech at the conference touched on how the wealthiest members of society often contribute to the gaps that governments leave open. In an age where politicians fan the flames of unrest among the working class, pitting everyday citizens against billionaires and corporations, she urged unity and cohesion.

"I do think we need to treat everyone as human beings. It has become very popular to bash billionaires. There is no solidarity in that. It creates separation between us and ultimately unhappiness," Gross said. "I would caution against vilifying an entire demographic and treating them as if they don't have the right to become fully human. I'm hopeful we can allow everyone to pursue their divine right of happiness, and let's focus on bringing valuable solutions to fruition that restore faith in our governments and our fellow citizens."

Gross's speech resonated with the audience.

"I was moved and inspired by Jennifer Gross, who made an impromptu, extremely eloquent and unusual plea at a conference … for us to be tolerant of all people… It was not directed toward an oppressed group of those who are discriminated against, but toward a group we often take for granted and whom we feel need no empathy or inclusive spirit from anyone: the super-rich," said Leslee Udwin, founder and CEO of Think Equal, a foundation focused on education. "It was a truly moving and beautiful reminder to us all to be inclusive and loving in our thoughts and remarks."

Gross has given numerous speeches at the Vatican and elsewhere, both on behalf of Blue Chip Foundation and on her own. Much of her work with Ethics in Action requires her to give testimony related to major global issues, such as human trafficking and extreme poverty.

"Her foundation has been a partner in the Vatican work for several years, bringing together ethicists, religious leaders and development practitioners to help bolster the efforts to fight poverty and environmental sustainability," said Sachs.

In an era of unprecedented wealth inequality and extreme political unrest, conference attendees applauded Gross's humble, heartfelt speech, which she had changed at the last minute to address common public arguments – as well as to combat built-in biases that many people don't realize they have.

"In today's political climate, pitting corporations and the wealthy against the rest of the world's population is like playing with fire. This type of divisiveness is immoral and unfair, and it has the potential to ignite hate and incite violence. History is full of examples of groups that were collectively demonized with tragic results, and often, the allegations made against them were completely unfounded," says Dr. Klaus Leisinger, president of the Global Values Alliance. Leisinger also serves on the board of Millennium Promise, which mobilizes science and technology to accelerate sustainable development and eradicate poverty. "Those who are in a position to effect positive change and to level the playing field should be viewed as allies, not enemies. In my time serving on the board of Millennium Promise, Bill and his daughter Jennifer have donated over $10 million to the project."

For her part, Gross is as committed as ever to bridging the gaps between people, their governments and the private sector.

"It's something I'd like the rest of the world to feel as well: trust and faith in our governments, corporations and fellow citizens," said Gross. "Although I am not a billionaire, nor will I ever be one, I am here at this meeting – and joined with the other partners in funding this meeting – because these are issues I am passionate about."

