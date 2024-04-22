Jennifer Grove is Announced as the New Chief Operating Officer of NSVRC

Longtime advocate and subject matter expert on the prevention of sexual abuse, assault, and harassment will lead the National Sexual Violence Resource Center

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC) announced today that Jennifer Grove will be the new Chief Operating Officer of Respect Together's national division, NSVRC. Grove will replace former NSVRC COO Yolanda Edrington, who was named Chief Executive Officer of Respect Together last December.

Formerly NSVRC's Prevention Director, Grove has led the organization's national prevention work for nearly two decades. During this time, she facilitated over 95 training sessions, established strong partnerships with state and national leaders in the public health and sexual violence prevention fields, and developed numerous educational materials and resources. Before joining NSVRC, Grove worked at community-based domestic violence and sexual assault programs throughout the state of Pennsylvania.

"Jennifer's passion for our mission, strategic vision, and proven track record makes her the ideal candidate to grow our national partnerships and collaborations," said Edrington. "It has been a pleasure to work alongside and learn from Jennifer during my tenure at NSVRC, and I look forward to seeing her leadership propel us to new heights."

In this role, Grove will manage the operations of the national center, which provides research and tools to advocates working on the frontlines to end sexual abuse, assault, and harassment. This includes collaborating with various national partners and funders, like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Office on Violence Against Women (OVW), and the Administration for Children & Families (ACF).

"During my twenty-six years as an advocate in this movement, I have seen firsthand that change is possible and happens when communities come together, collaborate, and share resources to educate about sexual abuse, assault, and harassment," said Grove. "Since our founding, we've earned a reputation for the quality of our work and services. I'm incredibly honored to lead NSVRC into our next phase of growth."

The new NSVRC COO also seeks to advance the organization's focus on health equity and culturally relevant approaches to preventing and responding to sexual abuse, assault, and harassment.

Grove has served as a subject matter expert for the U.S. Army, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the International Association of Forensic Nurses, and the American Public Health Association. In her spare time, she enjoys photographing nature, traveling, and volunteering with community organizations that address food insecurity.

The National Sexual Violence Resource Center (NSVRC) is the leading nonprofit in providing information and tools to prevent and respond to sexual violence. NSVRC translates research and trends into best practices that help individuals, communities and service providers achieve real and lasting change. The center also works with the media to promote informed reporting. Every April, NSVRC leads Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM), a campaign to educate and engage the public in addressing this widespread issue. NSVRC is also one of the three founding organizations of RALIANCE, a national, collaborative initiative dedicated to creating equitable, respectful, and safe environments. NSVRC is a primary division of Respect Together.

