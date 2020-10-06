Jennifer Haas Wins Silver Stevie® Award In 2020 Stevie Awards For Women In Business

HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Noteworth , a first-of-its-kind Digital Healthcare platform for modernizing Digital Medicine delivery operations, is proud to announce that Jennifer Haas, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Noteworth has been named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Female Executive of the Year – Business Services –11 to 2,500 Employees category in the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run– worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards.

As Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Noteworth, Jennifer is responsible for establishing Digital Medicine as the new paradigm by bringing healthcare to patients instead of patients to healthcare. She is also responsible for building and expanding Noteworth's company wide field and inside sales teams, channel, business development, customer success, GTM strategy and marketing efforts. She drives Noteworth's strategic revenue growth and corporate positioning, spanning the entirety of the customer journey as Noteworth brings digital healthcare into mainstream medicine.

"We are very excited for Jennifer to be recognized with this award for she is a passionate, determined, and successful executive who has been a key asset in driving Noteworth's growth," said Justin Williams, CEO of Noteworth. "During the past year, Jennifer demonstrated her ability to adapt Noteworth's efforts to meet the challenges associated with the disruptions of COVID-19. She was a key figure with her help in successfully launching our end-to-end platform that connects patients to clinicians through a virtual care delivery platform."

Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards, said, "In a year like no other in our lifetimes, we've produced a cohort of amazing, Stevie-winning women, organizations, and achievements like no other. At all times our winners show themselves to be fearless and indomitable, but their leadership and example are especially valued this year. We congratulate all of our Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie winners. We look forward to celebrating them during our December 9 virtual ceremony, and to hearing from some of them during our Women|Future Conference on November 12-13."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women .

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 180 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries.

To learn more about Noteworth, visit our website.

About Noteworth

Noteworth, a Digital Healthcare Delivery SaaS pioneer, modernizes digital medicine delivery operations. Our innovative cloud-based, HIPAA compliant, platform provides unprecedented healthcare data collection, assessment and proactive intervention for remote patient monitoring, with the focus on patient engagement. Noteworth enriches the ambulatory patient experience and allows clinicians to practice at the top of their licenses by easily and effectively producing and managing the data that confirms superior clinical outcomes, reducing cost of care and improving patient safety and satisfaction. Noteworth is a privately held company headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. To learn more about Noteworth please visit www.noteworth.com

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

