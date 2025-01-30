Jennifer Haltom Doan Sworn in as National President of the American Board of Trial Advocates

DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Haltom Doan was installed as National President of the American Board of Trial Advocates at the organization's National Annual Meeting and Leadership Conference in Los Cabos, Mexico, on January 25, 2025. Ms. Doan was sworn in by Justice Ruby Sondock (Ret.), the first female justice to serve on the Texas Supreme Court.

Ms. Doan is a longtime ABOTA member, officer, and National Board member who has served on the ABOTA National Board of Directors and the ABOTA Foundation's Board of Trustees since her induction into the association in 2007.

Jennifer Haltom Doan and Justice Ruby Sondock (Ret.)

Cynthia McGuinn, who served as ABOTA 2018 National President, described Ms. Doan as a lawyer who has the courage to face the complex and ever-challenging difficulties with respect to the rule of law and optimism in the face of public apathy for democracy.

"Jennifer Doan possesses the leadership qualities of firmness and perseverance of purpose," Ms. McGuinn said. "She is a force of nature and a beacon of light, ideally suited to guide ABOTA to be the best of all it can be."

Ms. Doan served as President of TEX-ABOTA and has served as ABOTA National Secretary (2019-2020), as ABOTA National Executive Committee Member (2018-2020, 2023-2024), as Co-Chair of ABOTA National Trial College (2022 and 2024; faculty 2016, 2018), as Co-Chair of ABOTA Constitution & Bylaws Committee (2021-2022), and as Co-Chair of ABOTA National Jury Summit: Jury Trials in the Age of Pandemics (2020). She co-created ABOTA's Mastering Virtual Advocacy series (2021) and taught numerous Masters in Trial programs. Ms. Doan was also an elected Trustee of the ABOTA Foundation.

The Honorable J. Rodney Gilstrap, Chief Judge of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, described Ms. Doan as an accomplished and skilled trial lawyer who has tried multiple complex civil cases to verdict.

"Fearless in the courtroom, she presents to the court and the jury the essential elements of her clients' cases, tempered with civility and effective advocacy and always delivered with professionalism — the two pillars upon which ABOTA was formed," Judge Gilstrap said.

Ms. Doan becomes the 66th National President of ABOTA and the sixth female president in its history. In her role as National President, Ms. Doan said that she aims to further the organization's vision, including enhancing public understanding of the constitutional right to a jury trial and promoting new technologies within the legal profession.

"It is the honor of my career to be able to serve ABOTA," Ms. Doan said. "I'm excited about the work that we have done in the past and the phenomenal actions we will take and accomplish in the future as we introduce and work with new areas of trial technologies. Together, we will use our multiple voices to speak as one voice, united for the Seventh Amendment, the rule of law, and democracy."

A native of Texas, Ms. Doan is the managing partner of Haltom & Doan, a law firm based in Texarkana, Texas. Recognized as one of the nation's leading trial lawyers, Ms. Doan has a proven track record of excellence in product liability, intellectual property, antitrust, class action, personal injury and bet-the-company litigation. She is double board certified in Civil Trial Law and Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. Her dedication to justice and her unwavering advocacy for her clients have earned her numerous accolades, including recognition in Best Lawyers in America, Super Lawyers, and Chambers USA. She has likewise received a number of awards and recognitions including being selected as "Litigator of the Week" by The American Lawyer, by The Recorder in California, and by The Texas Lawyer.

Ms. Doan has served as lead counsel in high-profile intellectual property cases, including significant patent disputes that have shaped legal precedent. Throughout her career, she has been a leader in fostering legal education and mentoring young attorneys, embodying ABOTA's values of professionalism and civility with the highest degree of integrity. Repeatedly recognized as the Top Trial Lawyer in East Texas, Ms. Doan appears on several shortlists, including the Top 50 Women Lawyers in Texas and the Top 250 Lawyers in the United States. She is a member of the International Society of Barristers and the International Association of Defense Counsel and has served as Chair of the Litigation Section of the State Bar of Texas. Ms. Doan is a Life Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation, the Arkansas Bar Foundation, and the College of the State Bar of Texas.

ABOUT ABOTA

ABOTA is an invitation-only national association of 7,000 highly experienced trial lawyers and judges dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the Seventh Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees the right to civil jury trials. ABOTA's primary goal is to educate the American public about the history and value of the right to trial by jury, and it is dedicated to elevating the standards of skill, integrity, honor, and courtesy in the legal profession.

