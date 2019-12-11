Jennifer Hatton Promoted to Executive Vice President and Appointed to Follett's Executive Committee

"Jenn's breadth of experience at Follett, her deep understanding of the company and her genuine commitment to our purpose have positively impacted Follett's business and the communities we serve," said Clay Wahl, Chief Operating Officer of Follett Corporation. "I am confident that Follett will grow and continue to drive student outcomes as a result of bringing her voice to the Executive Committee."

Formerly a store manager for Follett, Hatton leads the front-line team members and operations across the campus store network. As part of the company's Executive Committee, Hatton will help shape and execute Follett's growth strategy.

"In her expanded role, Jenn will help drive innovation, inclusion and team member development at the company," said Roe McFarlane, President of Follett Higher Education. "Her unique perspective as a former store manager combined with her focus on products that make a positive difference to students and institutions has led to unprecedented growth in Follett ACCESS – a leading course materials affordability solution. Jenn will continue to help us disrupt the model in higher education."

Hatton has a strong track record at Follett of driving operational efficiency, delivering exceptional customer service and developing high-performing teams. In 2017, she was promoted to Senior Vice President of Operations and Course Materials, responsible for Store Operations, Course Materials and Publisher Relations. Hatton earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia and an MBA from the University of Miami.

For more information about Follett, visit www.follett.com.

About Follett Corporation | Follett.com

Follett Corporation is a leading global source of educational materials, digital content, eCommerce, and multi-media for libraries, schools and institutions. Headquartered in Westchester, Illinois, Follett provides education technology, services and physical and digital content to millions of students at 70,000 schools, and more than 2,700 physical locations and campus eCommerce platforms in North America. Through Baker & Taylor, Follett's reach also extends to the public library markets.

CONTACT: Thomas Kline, tkline@follett.com

SOURCE Follett Corporation

Related Links

http://www.follett.com

