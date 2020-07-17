Jennifer J. Ingmire is recognized by Continental Who's Who

LEXINGTON PARK, Md., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer J. Ingmire is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Aerospace Engineer for her outstanding achievements in the field of Mechanical Engineering and acknowledgment of her contributions with NAWCAD.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division is a part of the Naval Air Systems Command, serving the United States Navy and Marine Corps aviation through research, development, engineering, test, and evaluation, acquisition, and lifecycle support of all fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft. NAWCAD provides a variety of services to the Department of Defense, other Federal Agencies as well as non-Federal customers.



Throughout her extensive career, Mrs. Ingmire has flourished in several positions before working with NAWCAD. She previously worked as a research assistant with NASA from 1991-1995. In 1995, she joined NAVAIR as an aerospace engineer for the Naval Aviation Depot Jacksonville. She moved to Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division in 2001 as a human systems engineer. In 2003, she moved to NAWCAD as a Mechanical Engineer. She advanced in her career to an Assistant Program Manager for Systems Engineering (APMSE).



Boasting a wealth of advanced aerospace engineering experience and knowledge, Mrs. Ingmire has contributed to various publications such as "Ports and Windows on Manned Spacecraft and on Lunar and Planetary Habitation Modules" and "Space Debris: an Engineering Solution with an Autonomous Space Robot." She also co-authored "Teaching in Space," "Optical Port Experiments," "External Servicing Rack for Space Modules," and "Design and Development of Observation and Scientific Windows for Manned and Planetary Modules".

To prepare for her acclaimed career, Mrs. Ingmire completed her undergraduate studies with a Bachelor of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering and later her Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Arizona.



As an esteemed member of the Women's Initiative Network and a past member of the Team who rewrote the International Instruction for Air-to-Air Refueling (ATP-56), Mrs. Ingmire is undoubtedly respected in her field earning the International Founders Award through ARSAG and NASA grant in college. She maintains a subscription to NASA Tech Briefs and pursues additional continuing education opportunities frequently to remain abreast of the changes in the Engineering Field.



In her free time, Mrs. Ingmire enjoys photography and scrapbooking. She has also been a troop leader for the Girl Scouts of the United States of America since 1994 and a volunteer for the Special Olympics since 1984. She has also served as a Board Member of Bay Community Support Services since 2018.



Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

