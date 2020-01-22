Jennifer Jiménez's New Book Alzheimer: ¿Cómo Cuidarlo? Is An Insightful Account On Proper Guidance When Caring For Patients Suffering From Alzheimer's

Through the experience of Jennifer L. Jiménez as a clinical social worker of a hospice (home service for patients in terminal stage) in Puerto Rico, she met many families of Alzheimer's patients with different social problems but with the factor being a common lack of knowledge in the management of a bedridden patient. According to the experience acquired in each case worked and the case discussions with nurses and doctors, it offered guidance on the deterioration of the patient's terminal condition and recommendations to family members on the proper management for the patient's well-being, as well as emotional support in the process. He identified that, by guiding the caregiver about patient care, they showed a decrease in their stress levels, so he was inspired and motivated to write the book. This book aims to guide the caregiver to understand stage 7 of Alzheimer's disease, the changes that the patient experiences and how to cope with the proper management. In addition, it contains three true stories of families with a loved one suffering from a terminal illness.

Published by Page Publishing, Jennifer Jiménez's new book Alzheimer: ¿Cómo Cuidarlo? is an efficacious narrative that aids individuals whose loved ones suffer from Alzheimer's improve their practice of caring for them through understanding and compassion.

Consumers who wish to be enlightened on the nature of Alzheimer's and how they can be better caregivers to the afflicted can purchase Alzheimer: ¿Cómo Cuidarlo? in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

