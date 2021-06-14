Jennifer Kassir Joins the Influencer Marketing Factory as TikTok Talent

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Influencer Marketing Factory has onboarded yet another new creative into their team of talents that will be represented by the agency.

Jennifer Kassir, famously known as Ms.Beanie

Jennifer Kassir, famously known as Ms.Beanie, is the newly signed TikTok creator that is now part of The Influencer Marketing Factory agency. Her funny and authentic videos are what really inspired The Influencer Marketing Factory's Talent department. Jennifer realized early on in her TikTok journey that she had a talent for connecting with others, specifically children. Throughout her social media journey, Jennifer has been able to build her community in a matter of months to 2 million and a total of 32.9 million likes. Apart from Jennifer creating videos, she also runs her own merch shop for her "Beanie Squad."

"I feel very honored to be chosen as part of the IMF family! I feel like I am going to be well taken care of, the team is so respectful and nice, and I am looking forward to more growth and fun opportunities to not only grow myself, but also help brands grow. This will be a lovely experience," Jennifer said.

The Influencer Marketing Factory is a global influencer marketing agency that helps brands and companies engage with Gen Z & Millennials on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram. "It's great to see an influencer that encourages young children to be themselves and to be authentic," said Alessandro Bogliari, Co-Founder & CEO of The Influencer Marketing Factory. The agency now exclusively represents TikTok creators with a combined followers base of 38M+ and plans to continue this pace of expansion.

About The Influencer Marketing Factory:

The Influencer Marketing Factory is a global influencer marketing agency that helps brands and companies engage with Gen Z & Millennials on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram.

Contact: Amy Collins

Company: The Influencer Marketing Factory

Phone: (800) 469-9753

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://theinfluencermarketingfactory.com/

Related Images

jennifer-kassir-famously-known-as.png

Jennifer Kassir, famously known as Ms.Beanie

Jennifer Kassir, famously known as Ms.Beanie

SOURCE The Influencer Marketing Factory