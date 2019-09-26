Jennifer Keller selected as "Top 100" lawyer in California for 12th time

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Keller has again been named to the Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journals' list of "The Top 100 Lawyers in California." This is Keller's twelfth appearance on the list.

Ms. Keller's selection is another in the line of her many recent statewide and national awards as one of the nation's most highly regarded trial lawyers. Other recognition in 2019 has included: Benchmark Litigation's "Top 100 Trial Lawyers in the USA" and "Top 20 Trial Lawyers in California"; Lawdragon's "500 Leading Lawyers in America"; Best Lawyers 2019-20; Top 10 Southern California Super Lawyers; Daily Journal's "Top Women Lawyers in California"; selected for third prestigious "CLAY Award" (California Lawyer Magazine Lawyers of the Year); and jury trial victories named to Daily Journal's "Top Defense Verdicts" of 2018.

Jennifer Keller is one of America's most successful trial attorneys. She represents both plaintiffs and defendants in a broad range of high-stakes commercial litigation and white collar cases. Chambers USA quotes sources who call her "the consummate trial lawyer," "an incredible cross-examiner," and "widely regarded as one of the best trial lawyers in California." She is a Fellow of the invitation-only American College of Trial Lawyers, considered to be among the highest honors a North American trial attorney can receive. Jennifer is also a 2018 inductee into the California Lawyers Association Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame, one of only 31 attorneys so honored throughout the years. Benchmark Litigation lists her as one of the "Top 100 Trial Attorneys in America" and among the "Top 20 Trial Lawyers in California," calling her a "National Litigation Star." In three separate years, in starkly different subjects, Jennifer's trial victories have led to California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year (CLAY) awards.

About the firm: Keller/Anderle LLP is among the premier boutique trial firms in California, with a record second to none. The firm handles high-stakes litigation of all types including commercial, intellectual property, professional liability, bad faith, class actions, white collar criminal defense, and entertainment/sports. Unique among law firms handling high profile, bet-the-company cases of such a caliber, is that both name partners are women.

