Jennifer Keller selected as "Top 100" lawyer in California for 13th time

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Keller has again been named to the Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journals' list of "The Top 100 Lawyers in California." This is Keller's thirteenth appearance on the list.

Over the last 12 months, Keller has received a plethora of awards and honors, statewide and nationally, including: ranked #1 attorney in Southern California by Southern California Super Lawyers for 2020; Chambers USA and Chambers Global ranking of lawyers, recommended in General Commercial Litigation and Trials; 2020 Benchmark Litigation "Top 100 Trial Lawyers in America"; California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year (CLAY) award for 2019; the Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journals' list of "The Top 100 Lawyers in California; Lawdragon's "The 500 Leading Lawyers in America"; and Best Lawyers 2020-21.

There are over 220,000 attorneys in California, making Ms. Keller's achievement that much more remarkable. The award, one of the California legal profession's most coveted, is given by the editors of the statewide lawyers' newspapers "to honor those whose superior achievement and stellar results place them in a super-elite category."

Jennifer Keller is one of America's most successful trial attorneys. She represents both plaintiffs and defendants in a broad range of high-stakes commercial litigation and white collar cases. Chambers USA and Chambers Global, quotes sources who call her "the consummate trial lawyer," "an incredible cross-examiner," and "widely regarded as one of the best trial lawyers in California." She is a Fellow of the invitation-only American College of Trial Lawyers, considered to be among the highest honors a North American trial attorney can receive. Jennifer is also a 2018 inductee into the California Lawyers Association Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame, one of only 33 attorneys so honored throughout the years. Benchmark Litigation lists her as one of the "Top 100 Trial Attorneys in America" and among the "Top 20 Trial Lawyers in California," calling her a "National Litigation Star." In three separate years, in starkly different subjects, Jennifer's trial victories have led to California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year (CLAY) awards.

Keller/Anderle LLP handles high-stakes litigation including commercial, intellectual property, professional liability, bad faith, class actions, white collar criminal defense, professional liability, and entertainment/sports.

