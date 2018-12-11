Jennifer Keller selected to inaugural list of 'The Top 20 Trial Lawyers in California'

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Keller of Keller/Anderle LLP, a premiere boutique law firm, has been named to the 2019 Benchmark Litigation "Top 20 Trial Lawyers in California," a list of the top courtroom advocates in the nation's largest state. Benchmark Litigation annually publishes many rankings, but this is the inaugural edition of the "Top 20 Trial Lawyers in California." Benchmark also named Jennifer to its list of "The Top 100 Trial Lawyers in America."

According to Benchmark Litigation: "This elite group has a pride of place as comprising those identified as leaders among what is considered an increasingly rare breed of litigator." Benchmark Litigation is the "definitive guide to America's leading litigation firms and attorneys. It is the only publication to focus exclusively on U.S. litigation."

Jennifer Keller was recently inducted into the "Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame" by the California Lawyers Association, one of only 31 attorneys selected over the years. Other recent statewide and national recognitions have included the Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journals' list of "The Top 100 Lawyers in California," Top 10 Southern California Super Lawyers, and Lawdragon's "The 500 Leading Lawyers in America."

Jennifer Keller has tried over 150 cases to jury verdict, ranging from complex civil matters — including business and intellectual property cases — to high profile white collar allegations. She has received innumerable awards for excellence as a trial lawyer and excels at "bet the company" litigation. Ms. Keller is a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, widely considered the most significant honor a trial attorney in North America can receive. She is a fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America, an invitation-only organization limited to the top one-half of one percent of the nation's attorneys. Ms. Keller is also active in the community. She is the former President of the Orange County Bar Association and serves as a Trustee of Chapman University. She counts as present and former clients a number of judges, public officials, law enforcement officers, CEOs, CFOs, lawyers, physicians, professional athletes, venture capitalists and entrepreneurs.

Keller/Anderle LLP handles high-stakes litigation of all types including commercial, intellectual property, securities, bad faith, class actions, white collar criminal defense, and entertainment/sports.

