Jennifer Keller selected to nationwide 2021 list of "Top 250 Women in Litigation"

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Keller has again been selected by Benchmark Litigation for its annual nationwide list of the "Top 250 Women in Litigation" in the United States. She has been selected annually for the award since 2017.

According to Benchmark Litigation: The Benchmark Litigation 'Top 250 Women in Litigation' is a list of "the most distinguished women in the world of litigation. These women have earned their place amongst the leading female litigators by participating in some of the most impactful litigation matters in recent history as well as by earning the hard-won respect of their peers and clients."

Jennifer Keller represents both plaintiffs and defendants in a broad range of high-stakes commercial litigation and white collar cases. She is a Fellow of the invitation-only American College of Trial Lawyers and a 2018 inductee into the California Lawyers Association Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame. Chambers USA and Chambers Global rank her among the top commercial litigators in the nation, quoting sources who describe Jennifer as "widely regarded as one of the best trial lawyers in California." The Legal 500, among the most prestigious international legal directories, recommends Jennifer as one of just 63 "leading trial lawyers" in the entire United States. Benchmark Litigation lists her as one of the "Top 100 Trial Attorneys in America." In 2020 and 2021, Super Lawyers ranked Jennifer #1 in Southern California. "Revered for her versatility and ease in front of a jury ... the go-to trial attorney for difficult cases" is how Jennifer is described by The Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journals, ranking her as a "Top 100 Lawyer in California" 12 times. Jennifer's jury trial victories have led to three separate California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year (CLAY) awards.

About the firm: Keller/Anderle LLP is among the premier boutique trial firms in California, with a record second to none. The firm handles high-stakes litigation of all types including commercial, intellectual property, professional liability, bad faith, class actions, white collar criminal defense, professional liability, and entertainment/sports.

