Jennifer Kuyper joins Pinnacle Bank as Senior Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager

Ms. Kuyper began her banking career in 2002 with Wells Fargo Bank in Anchorage, Alaska. In 2010 she joined Tri Counties Bank in Chico where she earned President Club honors her first year of employment. She moved to Monterey County in 2016 and began working for 1st Capital Bank. Her most recent position was with Pacific Valley Bank in Monterey as a Senior Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager. She was instrumental with assisting local business obtain PPP loans.

"I am delighted to partner with the leadership at Pinnacle Bank; their community and business values align well with my own. I look forward to continuing to serve the needs of my clients and community on the Central Coast with the enhanced technology and processes Pinnacle Bank is capable of offering," stated Ms. Kuyper.

Pinnacle Bank is a full-service community business bank dedicated to providing quality depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey counties. The bank focuses on commercial banking services for small to medium-sized businesses, offering a variety of products and services that combine the best of personal touch with convenient technology-based client service. Pinnacle Bank has locations in Campbell, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, and Salinas. For more information, visit www.pinnacle.bank.

