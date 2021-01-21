Jennifer L. Keller Ranked #1 by Super Lawyers 2nd Year in a Row

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Keller, a nationally prominent trial attorney at Keller/Anderle LLP in Irvine, has been ranked the #1 attorney in Southern California by Southern California Super Lawyers. Ms. Keller has now been ranked #1 for two consecutive years, 2020 and 2021.

Ms. Keller appears in the categories Business Litigation, Intellectual Property and White Collar Criminal Defense. Thousands of lawyers are nominated and evaluated every year, including the most well-known and highly-recognized lawyers in Southern California, making Ms. Keller's achievement that much more commendable.

Jennifer Keller is one of America's most successful trial attorneys. She represents both plaintiffs and defendants in a broad range of high-stakes commercial litigation and white collar cases. Chambers USA and Chambers Global rank her among the top commercial litigators in the nation, quoting sources who describe Jennifer as "the consummate trial lawyer," "brilliant, hard-working and a true problem-solver," and "widely regarded as one of the best trial lawyers in California." She is a Fellow of the invitation-only American College of Trial Lawyers, considered to be among the highest honors a North American trial attorney can receive. Jennifer is also a 2018 inductee into the California Lawyers Association Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame, one of only 33 attorneys so honored throughout the years. Benchmark Litigation lists her as one of the "Top 100 Trial Attorneys in America" and among the "Top 20 Trial Lawyers in California," calling her a "National Litigation Star." In 2020, Super Lawyers ranked Jennifer #1 in Southern California. "Revered for her versatility and ease in front of a jury ... the go-to trial attorney for difficult cases" is how Jennifer is described by The Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journals, ranking her as a "Top 100 Lawyer in California" for over 10 years in a row. In three separate years, in starkly different subjects, Jennifer's trial victories have led to California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year (CLAY) awards.

Keller/Anderle LLP is among the premier boutique trial firms in California. The firm handles high-stakes litigation of all types including commercial, intellectual property, securities, bad faith, white collar criminal defense, class actions, entertainment/sports, legal malpractice, and insurance recovery.

