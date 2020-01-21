Jennifer L. Keller Ranked #1 Super Lawyers 2020 Southern California

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Keller, a nationally prominent trial attorney at Keller/Anderle LLP in Irvine, has been ranked the #1 attorney in Southern California by Southern California Super Lawyers. The ranking is within Super Lawyers' Top 10 list. Last year Keller was named #2 in Southern California. Keller appears in the categories Business Litigation, Intellectual Property and White Collar Criminal Defense. Thousands of lawyers are nominated and evaluated every year, including the most well-known and highly-recognized lawyers in Southern California, making Ms. Keller's achievement that much more commendable.

Over the last 12 months, Keller has received a plethora of awards and honors, statewide and nationally, including: Chambers USA national ranking of lawyers, recommended in General Commercial Litigation (California) and Trials (USA); California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year (CLAY) award for 2019; the 2020 Benchmark Litigation "Top 100 Trial Lawyers in America"; the Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journals' list of "The Top 100 Lawyers in California"; and Lawdragon's "The 500 Leading Lawyers in America."

Jennifer represents both plaintiffs and defendants in a broad range of high-stakes commercial litigation and white collar cases. Chambers USA quotes sources who call her "the consummate trial lawyer," "an incredible cross-examiner," and "widely regarded as one of the best trial lawyers in California." She is a Fellow of the invitation-only American College of Trial Lawyers, considered to be among the highest honors a North American trial attorney can receive. Jennifer is also a 2018 inductee into the California Lawyers Association Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame, one of only 33 attorneys so honored throughout the years. In three separate years, in starkly different subjects, Jennifer's trial victories have led to California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year (CLAY) awards.

About the firm: Keller/Anderle LLP is among the premier boutique trial firms in California, with a record second to none. The firm handles high-stakes litigation of all types including commercial, intellectual property, professional liability, bad faith, class actions, white collar criminal defense, and entertainment/sports. Keller/Anderle LLP attorneys have won over $925 million in judgments, and successfully defended many other high stakes cases. Members of the firm have over 400 jury trials among them.

Contact: Kay Anderle

Managing Partner



Address: 18300 Von Karman Ave., Suite 930

Irvine, California 92612-1057

Ph. 949.476.8700

Fax 949.476.0900

kanderle@kelleranderle.com

www.kelleranderle.com

SOURCE Keller/Anderle LLP

Related Links

https://kelleranderle.com

