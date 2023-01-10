Jennifer LoBianco Named Chief Marketing Officer for Best Life Brands

TROY, Mich., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Life Brands , LLC ("Best Life Brands") today announced Jennifer LoBianco as chief marketing officer.

"Jennifer has been outstanding as our senior vice president of marketing with her ability to juggle the direction and strategy of four brands. She has contributed massively to everything we have done since she joined our business in 2021," said J.J. Sorrenti, CEO of Best Life Brands. "As our new CMO, she has huge potential to positively impact our growth, as well as play an important role interacting with our franchisees and with our executive leadership team."

Prior to joining Best Life Brands in 2021 as senior vice president of marketing, LoBianco served in several executive roles, including chief marketing officer for Huntington Learning Center, a national education franchise, where she directed brand, franchise development and franchisee marketing programs. Before that, she was the chief marketing officer for American Financial Resources and VP client strategy for a franchise focused marketing firm.

"I recognize and deeply value the importance of Best Life Brand's mission to serve seniors and their families on the continuum of care," LoBianco said. "I look forward to creating new opportunities to expand our offerings, increase demand for our services, attract more franchisees and engage customers."

To learn more about Best Life Brands, visit https://www.bestlifebrands.com/ .

About Best Life Brands, LLC

Based in Troy, Mich., Best Life Brands, LLC is a holding company that includes ComForCare and At Your Side , premier franchised providers of home care; CarePatrol , the nation's largest franchised senior care solutions organization; Blue Moon Estate Sales , the leading estate sale franchise in the U.S., and Boost Home Healthcare , dedicated to providing superior in-home nursing, therapy, and home care services, which together include more than 500 franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada. With a private equity investment from The Riverside Company, Best Life Brands is a platform of award-winning complementary businesses that serve people along the continuum of care.

SOURCE Best Life Brands