Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Launch Tiller & Hatch Supply Co.: Delicious, Affordable Wholesome Meals

Rodriguez and Lopez are excited to offer an affordable meal option to all families. "This is an option we wish had been available to our families growing up," said Rodriguez. "We are committed, like Tiller & Hatch, to doing good. This partnership offers us the opportunity to provide affordable and nutritious meals to families across America while making significant charitable contributions to shelters and food-based charities across the country."

Tiller & Hatch is the first frozen meal brand designed for an electric pressure cooker, which dramatically reduces preparation and clean up. The meals, which include artisanal pastas, hearty stews and flavorful soups, are centered on simple, wholesome and nutritious recipes that are tasty and affordable. Each Tiller & Hatch offering is made with premium quality ingredients - meat without added hormones or antibiotics - and they contain no artificial flavors, colors, or added MSG. In the near future, they will also offer organic meals and options for specific dietary lifestyles like vegetarian and Paleo diets.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Tiller & Hatch brand to consumers and to the Launched.LA portfolio. We are redefining the frozen meal - eliminating time in the kitchen and maximizing time at the dinner table making family memories over delicious meals, all at a reasonable price," said Sean Kane, co-founder of Launched.LA. "Partnering with Alex and Jennifer was a natural fit; they both understand the importance of family time and are committed to making healthy and nutritious meals available to all families, which is the foundation of Tiller & Hatch."

Starting at less than $3 per serving, Tiller & Hatch meals can feed a family of four for less than $12. Families can choose between the subscription delivery option - 4, 6, or 8 meal bundles - or they can purchase in-store at Walmart.

About Tiller & Hatch Supply Co.

Tiller & Hatch Supply Co. launched in October 2019 to solve the age-old problem of not having enough time or money to eat a healthy meal. In collaboration with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Tiller & Hatch was co-founded by Sean Kane, Jay McGraw and Jennifer Pullen. The brand offers high-quality, healthy and affordable meals designed for electric pressure cookers. Tiller & Hatch offers a variety of dishes from farfalle with marinara and ground turkey to coconut chicken stew. Designed to feed the entire family, Tiller & Hatch wants to bring more time together at the dinner table. For more information, please visit tillerandhatch.com or follow @tillerandhatch on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Launched.LA

Launched.LA explores, conceives and delivers healthy lifestyle next-gen brands offering premium, but affordable choices in digital, retail and beyond. Co-founded in 2019 by industry veterans Sean Kane, Jay McGraw and Jennifer Pullen, Launched.LA works with other passionate thought-leaders to deliver on the promise that every person deserves access to better-for-you alternatives, made available through mass sales channels nationwide. The Launched.LA portfolio of brands includes Hello Bello, Taffer's, Tiller & Hatch Supply Co. and State of Sun.

