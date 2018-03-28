Jennifer Lopez Dazzles in Le Vian Couture® Earrings On the COVER of April 2018 Harper's Bazaar

About Le Vian

Le Vian's historic journey in fine jewelry is legendary and spans centuries from ancient royalty to today's red carpet. As one of America's favorite fine jewelry brands, Le Vian is leading the fine jewelry industry on a path to trendsetting fashion couture stardom with its innovative designs and introductions of deliciously flavored exotic gemstones and diamonds.

Le Vian is a privately held family business driven by its heritage of the guardianship of the royal jewels in 1746 which has resulted in the LeVian family's deep passion for finding the world's most beautiful gems, including its exclusive Chocolate Diamonds®, recognized in over 100 countries. Le Vian is committed to giving back, donating 10% of its profits to charities. Le Vian is a certified member of the Responsible Jewelry Council, dedicated to being a socially and ethically responsible company with third party audits of its supply chain.

Le Vian fine jewelry collections are sold in a network of authorized stores in the US, Canada, Caribbean and the UK. Le Vian also creates thousands of original one of a kind and small limited-edition artistic piece which are sold at thousands of one day Le Vian shows and Pop Up Shops at its authorized retailers. Every registered Le Vian is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity and registration guaranteeing repair or replacement for the life of the registered owner and allows the trade up of a design for the full price paid at one of its shows.

For more information see www.levian.com.

